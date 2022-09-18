After enduring 10 flags for 100 yards in game two, the Cajuns got five more penalties in the first half for 30 yards and finished with 11 flags for 85 yards.
"We’ll look at it on tape," UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. "It’s been pretty one-sided the last two weeks. That's something that’s frustrating quite a bit. Those guys, I know they’ve got a tough job as officials. I’m not going to sit here and comment on some things.
"We’ve got to play clean and not give them a reason to call it. But you know, certainly it gets to be a little bit frustrating whenever it’s one-sided. We’ve got to look in the mirror and say, ‘What are the things that we can clean up that we need to?”
Some of the stuff from last week we did and this week we’ve got to do the same.
"I certainly don’t think any officials goes out there and wants to throw a flag on us, so we’re giving them a reason," Desormeaux said. "We’ve got to address it."
On offense, the Cajuns were penalized for holding to help the first punt and then illegal procedure one play before Chandler Fields threw his first interception of the season.
That turnover ended a streak of seven straight games without a turnover for the Cajuns.
On the defensive side, Kris Moncrief was signaled for a 13-yard, half-the-distance horse collar infraction two plays before the Owls hit a 31-yard field to end the first half.
For the second straight week, Desormeaux hinted as his players getting a raw deal.
"We pride ourselves on being disciplined. We talk about it all the time, it takes a bigger man to walk away from things sometimes than retaliate," he said. "But these are young men and you can only take so much. It’s not OK. We’ve got to continue to do the right thing and have more discipline than that.
"Those things kill you when it happens, but it was a little bit of an issue from early in the game. Everyone’s got a breaking point and we’ve got to work really hard to manage our emotions there,"
Special teams issues
It wasn’t just the offense experiencing trouble in Saturday's loss at Rice. The Cajuns’ special teams units had some difficulty as well.
UL’s first punt was return 40 yards to the Cajuns’ 35. The Cajuns’ defense held to force a punt, but the field position battle took a hit.
The kickoff coverage team wasn’t at its best either, allowing a 25-yard kickoff return.
At the half, the Owls held a 73-0 cushion over the Cajuns in special teams return games.
The total return yardage figure was cushioned some because of 63 yards after the three interceptions.
Jamarion Peterson also got ejected from the game when throwing a punch during a punt, costing the Cajuns 15 yards of field position as well.
They later got an offsides flag on a kickoff to squash some momentum.
Third down woes
It continued to be a struggle for third down for UL's offense, but also for the Cajuns' defense as well.
On offense, UL only converted three times in 11 tries on third down and missed on both fourth-down attempts.
Defensively, Rice was 9-of-15 on third down conversion and 1-of-2 on fourth down.
"Their quarterback played really well tonight," Desormeaux said. "He made a couple of really unannounced plays where he scrambled and extended plays and made plays down the field that were backbreakers for us.
"The guy made some plays. We’ve got to plaster and play closer in those situations, but when you’re on defense all night, you get tired. It’s hard to play all night like that. Again, it comes down to I’ve got to do my job on offense.":
The biggest one was a 39-yard completion to wide receiver Isaiah Esdale on third-and-13 with the game still just 19-14.
.