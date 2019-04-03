Large hail will be the main threat Thursday as a weather system passes through Louisiana.
The Storm Prediction Center in a forecast Wednesday said scattered severe storms are expected from the Arklatex and Sabine River Valley eastward into Mississippi. A couple of tornadoes are also possible.
The Oklahoma-based forecasters said there was a slight chance of severe storms generally north of a line from DeRidder to Lafayette to Baton Rouge to Slidell. Areas south of the line have a marginal risk of severe weather.
A warm front is expected to cross the area, resulting in widespread rain and thunderstorms. In the area most at risk, wind shear and instability will develop from central Louisiana into southwestern Mississippi. A few supercells could develop and produce large hail and a tornado or two, according to the forecasters. They said the area had a 15 percent chance of seeing severe hail. There was a 5 percent chance of a tornado or high wind gusts, the Storm Prediction Center said.
The National Weather Service says a thunderstorm is defined as severe if it has wind gusts over 58 mph, hail 1 inch in diameter or larger, or a tornado.