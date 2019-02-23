The High Priests of Mithras gathered for an evening of Carnival pageantry and revelry Friday at the Empire Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, bannered by the theme "The Mithras Sun Over New Orleans."
The "mighty god of the sun" lays aside "cares of state (to) spend one night in revelry."
Reigning over the ball as queen was Miss Katherine Randolph Jacobs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Robert Henri Jacobs.
Serving as maids in Queen Katherine's court were Misses Hanton Quarles Agnew, daughter of Mrs. Frank de la Houssaye Agnew and the late Mr. Agnew; McAlister Wynn Brewer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Wren Brewer; Louise “Rainey” Charbonnet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Thomas Charbonnet; Julia Veysset Clark, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clark Jr.; Juby Adair de la Houssaye, daughter of Mr. Maurice Michel de la Houssaye and Ms. Suzanne Friedrichs de la Houssaye; Grace Allen Gambel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Christian Gambel Jr.; Emily June Hardie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Davis Hardie; Elizabeth Lane Hewitt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stewart Hewitt; Larkin McConnell Holtzman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Louis Holtzman; and Sarah St. Paul Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Bennett Johnson.
Also serving in the court were Misses Ann Claire Kallenborn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Jacob Kallenborn III; Laine Roth Kehoe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Roth Kehoe II; Margaret Doyle Malone, stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Roy Koerner III; Lillia Elise Kuhn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allen McMillen Kuhn; Lucie Sandoz Lanier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Munson Lanier Jr.; Megan Maria McGoey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas John McGoey II; Lindsey Andrews Page, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Marshall Page III; Ellen Heidingsfelder Silvia, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Paul Silvia Jr.; Megan Renee' Stauss, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Frank Stauss III; and Olivia Knight Worley, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Newland Knight Worley.
Pages were Masters Harlan Thomas Bush, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harlan T. Bush; Chapman Gordon Johnson IV, son of Mr. and Mrs. Johnson III; Thompson Pierce Schmidt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hugo Schmidt; and James Merritt Wrighton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bush M. Wrighton.