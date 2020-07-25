Early voting began Saturday and ends Saturday, Aug. 8, for the Aug. 15 election on a number of runoff races and local propositions. Early ballots can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sunday.

The following local propositions are on the ballot in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Ascension Parish

Property tax issues

Parishwide, Library, 5.6 mills, 10 years

Parishwide, Mental Health, 2-mill renewal, 10 years

Parishwide, School District, $140 million, 20 years

Fire Protection District No. 3, 10-mill renewal, 10 years

West Ascension Cons. Gravity Drainage Dist. No. 1, 5.33-mill renewal, 10 years

