Early voting began Saturday and ends Saturday, Aug. 8, for the Aug. 15 election on a number of runoff races and local propositions. Early ballots can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sunday.
The following local propositions are on the ballot in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
Ascension Parish
Property tax issues
Parishwide, Library, 5.6 mills, 10 years
Parishwide, Mental Health, 2-mill renewal, 10 years
Parishwide, School District, $140 million, 20 years
Fire Protection District No. 3, 10-mill renewal, 10 years
West Ascension Cons. Gravity Drainage Dist. No. 1, 5.33-mill renewal, 10 years