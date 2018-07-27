Car taken, victims locked in closet during break-in
Two people broke into a home in the 2500 block of Robert E. Lee Boulevard in Gentilly demanding money and weed before fleeing in the blue 2011 Infinity of one of the victims about 10:55 p.m. Thursday, New Orleans police said.
During the incident, police said, the invaders forced the victims into a closet and locked them inside.
Child pornographer sought
The FBI and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office were searching for a convicted child pornographer and registered sex offender named Jason “Matthew” Zeller, officials said Friday.
Zeller is wanted on two state counts of pornography depicting children younger than 13, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and unlawful use of a social networking website.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-816-3000.
At least 3 robberies in N.O. Thursday
Police investigated at least three robberies on Thursday, two of which were in New Orleans East.
The first occurred about noon in the 14900 block of Curran Boulevard, where a 33-year-old was punched and robbed of his cellphone during an argument with three other men, police said.
About 5:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of Alvar Street in the St. Claude neighborhood, a 32-year-old man reported being robbed at gunpoint by two other men who approached him, police said.
About 9:40 p.m. at a Family Dollar store in the 9700 block of Chef Menteur Highway, a man with a gray baseball cap and purple bandanna over his face walked in with a hand gun and demanded cash. Two employees handed money over, and the gunman fled.
At least 2 rapes in N.O. Thursday
New Orleans police reported at least two rapes during a period beginning Thursday.
About 5 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, a woman reported being raped by an unknown man. She didn’t cooperate with investigators.
About 2:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of Debore Circle in Gentilly, a 7-year-old boy told police that he had been raped by a 15-year-old boy, police said.
CBD stabbing reported
New Orleans police said they were investigating a stabbing at the corner of Loyola and Tulane avenues in the Central Business District about 4:20 a.m. Friday. There was no other information immediately available.