There have been two great distances Jacob Berry has had to travel to play baseball.
The first was when he was in little league, growing up in Page, Arizona, a town of 7,000, about 273 miles of where the Sandlot Baseball Club was.
The second is now, where he lives 1,500 miles away from his family in Queen Creek, Arizona, playing baseball at LSU.
At the University of Arizona, the switch-hitting Berry had just completed the best freshman campaign he could ask for: batting .352 with 54 runs scored, 19 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs, and 70 RBIs and a .676 slugging percentage, aiding in his team's trip to the College World Series.
Even more, he had teammates he loved, and a friend group outside of that. He visited all of them over Christmas break because his classes let out early at LSU, and he wanted to see them again. If there's one thing about Berry you need to know, his mom, Lana Berry, said, is that he's loyal. The decision was harder than most realize, but ultimately, he remained committed to the first coach who recruited him out of high school: Jay Johnson.
"When Coach Johnson got the job at LSU, I was a little bit shocked to be honest with you," Berry said. "I just wanted to give myself an opportunity to talk to schools and obviously get getting in the portal, Johnson called me and offered me a scholarship. I was really happy I got to fulfill my dream of playing for Coach Johnson for my whole college career."
At the time, Berry was walking into LSU knowing no one. He'd meet teammate Dylan Crews, a fellow incoming sophomore phenom at his new home, that summer playing for Team USA.
"Dylan and I really had never really spoken," Berry said. "Obviously, a big name, but I didn't really know him because he was across the country."
Berry didn't know that two other teammates would follow his lead: left-handed pitcher Riley Cooper and right-hander Bryce Collins.
Cooper entered the transfer portal despite Arizona retaining its pitching coach, Dave Lawn. He knew he could always come back, but wanted to explore his options with the uncertainty at head coach. Johnson had told him in his exit interview that he was on track to start the following year.
The number of schools reaching out surprised Cooper and his family, and he'd take visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma before committing to LSU. For Cooper, it was about making sure he had a pitching coach who matched his personality and communicated well. Cooper, his mom, Melissa, says, is the kind of player who never feels too much pressure.
The Clovis North High School pitcher once threw the best game of his high school career against cross-town rival Clovis High with a bad case of mono. He called it his own version of the Michael Jordan flu game.