SATURDAY
FRERETSTIVUS! HOLIDAY MARKET: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Freret Street at Napoleon Avenue. Free. freretmarket.org
PIETY HOLIDAY MARKET: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave. Free. facebook.com/Piety-Market-In-Exile-129068507204822/
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
PALMER PARK ARTS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Palmer Park, S. Carrollton at S. Claiborne. Two-day holiday market. Free. artsneworleans.org
SUNDAY
PATIO PLANTERS HOME TOUR: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Creole Delicacies, 533 St. Ann St. As a prelude to caroling in Jackson Square, French Quarter residents open their homes for this self-guided walking tour. Residences will feature holiday decor and collections. $20 in advance, $25 day of. patioplanters.net
DEC. 27-29
CREOLE CHRISTMAS TOUR: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1850 House Museum store, 523 St. Ann St. Take a self-guided tour of five French Quarter homes decorated for the holidays. $25. friendsofthecabildo.org