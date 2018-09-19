Ochsner_transportation_grant_better

Gathering for a check presentation, from left, are social worker Brynn Thompson, Dr. Burke 'Jay' Brooks and nurse Shelley Graphia of the Ochsner Cancer Center Baton Rouge; Lexie Grush of the American Cancer Society; and Louisa Post of the Ochsner Foundation.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Cancer patients frequently require assistance getting to and from appointments for treatment, often creating a financial and logistical burden. The American Cancer Society recently awarded a $5,000 transportation grant to Ochsner Baton Rouge to help patients receiving cancer treatment at Ochsner Cancer Center Baton Rouge or at the Ochsner Medical Complex-High Grove, which is under construction. 

"It's sad when a patient misses their chemotherapy because they couldn't get a ride," said Dr. Burke "Jay" Brooks, chairman of Ochsner's Baton Rouge hematology/oncology department. "Transportation programs are vital for these patients to get the treatments they need and deserve."

Earlier this summer, Ochsner Cancer Center Baton Rouge received a $615.48 donation from Louisiana 4-H to assist cancer patients experiencing financial distress during their treatment.

Tags

View comments