The third-seeded Southern women’s basketball team had trouble taking care of the basketball Thursday morning at the Southwestern Athletic Conference basketball tournament, but they eventually wore down No. 6 Alcorn State enough to take a 73-59 win at the Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
The win was Southern’s third over Alcorn this season, and advances the Jaguars into semifinal play. Southern will face No. 2 Alabama State (15-3) at 11 a.m. Friday. Southern won both regular season meetings with Alabama State.
Against Alcorn, Southern (12-10) was tied 29-29 with two minutes left in the first half. The Jaguars closed the half with a 7-2 run, and outscored the Braves 13-1 to start the third quarter to take a 49-32 lead.
“It was huge from a confidence standpoint,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said of his team’s halftime lead. “Having some positive momentum… and just settling down. I thought we were a little tight. A lot of the kids, it was their first time in tournament play, but we started to relax and made a good run in the third quarter.”
Offensively, Southern made 26 of 53 shots (49.1%) including 7 of 13 3-pointers. Amani McWain led Southern with 18 points and five steals, but the Jaguars attack was balanced as different players stepped up.
Genovea Johnson scored 13 points, all in the first half, while Tyniesha Metcalf and Nakia Kincey each scored 10. Metcalf also handed out 10 assists while Taneara Moore contributed a game-high nine rebounds.
Alcorn (7-13) and its full-court press forced Southern into a season-high 27 turnovers, but is wasn’t enough. The Braves, who were topped by Kirdis Clark’s 15 points, got as close as eight points late in the third quarter. In the fourth, Southern pulled away and led by as many as 22 points.
“We turned the basketball over, and that’s one thing I thought we couldn’t do,” Funchess said. “We made some adjustments at halftime that gave us a better opportunity to get the ball up the court and get some easy buckets.”
Much like the first two meetings between the teams, the first half was close throughout.
Southern came out ready to play, and took a 7-0 lead after Kincey’s 3-pointer less than two minutes into the game. Alcorn got 3-pointers from Kailyn Watkins and LaRae Rascoe, and a three-point play by Clark as it forced an 11-11 tie.
Alcorn used its pressing defense to create scoring opportunities, but the Braves tired in the second half.
“Our pressure wears other teams down and it also wears our own group down,” Alcorn coach Nate Kilbert said. “We get into those quarters because we’re a little winded. Even in this game, at the start of the third quarter we missed a layup, we missed two free throws and they came down and hit big shots.
“You can’t have those quarters against a team like Southern that is so consistent offensively.”