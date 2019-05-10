Evan Christopher’s Sidney Bechet Birthday Tribute
Tue. May 14 | The great New Orleans saxophonist and clarinetist Sidney Bechet did much to make soloing a focus in jazz. Clarinetist Evan Christopher is joined by bassist Roland Guerin, pianist David Torkanowsky and banjoist Don Vappie to celebrate Bechet on May 14, the day of his birth and death. At 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Snug Harbor.
Deer Tick
Wed. May 15 | Providence, Rhode Island indie rockers Deer Tick returned from a four-year hiatus with a vengeance, releasing two self-titled albums in 2017. This tour focuses on “Mayonnaise,” a 2019 compilation of covers and different versions of earlier recordings. Courtney Marie Andrews opens at 9 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.
Foo Fighters
Wed.-Thu. May 15-16 | The Foo Fighters weren’t able to open The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans in February because guitarist and leader Dave Grohl needed surgery, but the band is back with the same local openers. Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band opens at 7 p.m. Thursday.
India.Arie
Thu. May 16 | India.Arie has collected four Grammy Awards and a slew of nominations for her sultry blend of R&B, soul and pop. She just kicked off a tour in support of February release “Worthy.” At 8 p.m. at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.
“Mystique”
Fri. May 17 | Rainelle Krause is an aerialist who sings opera, and she’s joined by singers Bryan Hymel, Irini Kyriakidou, Christina Vial and Weston Hurt as well as Liza Rose and aerialists and circus arts performers from Fly Circus Space for this combination of arias and acrobatics. At 7 p.m. at Civic Theatre.
Michael Wolff Trio
Sat. May 18 | Pianist and former New Orleanian Michael Wolff has backed Al Hirt, Cannonball Adderley, Sonny Rollins, Nancy Wilson and saxophonist Bill Clinton, during a five-year stint when Wolff directed the band on “The Arsenio Hall Show.” With his trio, he released “Swirl” in January. At 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Snug Harbor.