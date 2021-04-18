Iberia Parish has returned to at least some live tourism events with great success this spring, with plans for a more complete live schedule in the fall — including some treasured festivals.
Cathy Indest of Iberia Cultural Resources said robust attendance at the Shadows Plein Air Painting Competition in March and the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival last weekend points to the promise of a busy fall event season, including cherished festivals.
Last week, Festival Acadiens et Creoles in Lafayette announced it was planning a live event in October.
“Just to reopen with the Literary Festival and hold Symphony in the Park on Sunday was uplifting,” Indest said. “It was the first time the Acadiana Symphony has played live since the pandemic and it was in New Iberia City Park. We were elated.”
The outdoor symphony event drew some 600-700 people on April 11, she said. The Plein Air Painting Competition drew hundreds more over six days in mid-March, abundant proof, tourism enthusiasts say, that people — vaccinated yet vigilant against COVID-19 — are ready to leave their homes and shake off some of the fear of the pandemic.
That’s the case in Acadia Parish, where plans are on go for live events at the German Fest in Roberts Cove on Oct. 2-3 and the International Rice Festival on Oct. 14-17. The chamber will host a live Gumbo Cookoff on Oct. 30.
Amy Thibodeaux, president and CEO of Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce, said that after Gov. John Bel Edwards moved Louisiana into Phase 3 of reopening, tourism officials put together a four-concert outdoor music series in Crowley, “Greetings from Levy Park,” with regional talent. She said the park is plenty spacious enough — a city block — to host music events and allow people to socially distance themselves.
Attendance at the first two shows was excellent, she said, and she expects large crowds for the Rayo Brothers on April 23 and Derrick Savoie on April 30. She said the community is small enough that they could put the series together quickly and serve a population ready to be out.
Herman Fusilier, executive director of St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, said a late-summer festival staple in that community, the Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival, will go virtual rather than live in late August. Last year, he said the event was broadcast but without a crowd.
Fusilier said people in St. Landry are hungry for live events but festival organizers must be convinced they can pull off an event successfully without the possibility of new waves of COVID-19. He said that time is running short for putting together an attractive lineup for a late summer or autumn festival, despite a deep talent pool in the area.
Iberia Parish tourism enthusiasts, though, believe they can continue their successful run of live tourism events, which started last month. The three organizational members of the Iberia Preservation Alliance — Iberia Cultural Resources, Shadows-on-the-Teche and the Bayou Teche Museum — say that there is another symphony concert scheduled in late June — a "Stars and Stripes" concert on June 27 — and plans are being made for “Beneath the Balconies,” a free theatrical presentation with musical performances. It was set for its 10th year on Main Street last year but was canceled because of the pandemic.
“When I tell you that New Iberia is alive with culture, it’s an understatement,” Indest said.
Indest; Patricia Kahle, director of Shadows-on-the-Teche; and Marcia Patout, museum director at the Bayou Teche Museum, said the pandemic weighed heavily on tourist attractions, some more than others. For example, Patout said, her museum stayed closed for only a few weeks because of COVID; because of its size, patrons could easily socially distance there and meet state guidelines.
But Kahle said Shadows-on-the-Teche is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and must adhere to federal standards that are stricter than the state’s. The celebrated home itself remains closed, although Shadows has hosted some successful outdoor events such as an arts and crafts festival and wine walk.
They said last year’s Plein Air event was scheduled when the pandemic was announced. Some participating artists were already in town — about two-thirds were housed locally — when the cancelation was announced.
Kahle said she knew early on that Shadows business would be adversely affected, because March through May is its busiest season. Tours shut down and “it was a big hit on our budget” after rosy projections for 2020. She said the home lost about $75,000 in revenue during the March-to-May stretch when it “was looking like one of our best years.”
2021 may provide a road back toward necessary tourism prosperity, they said.
“More and more, the city and parish use cultural events to try to invite new businesses here because of our quality of life. It’s a sales point,” Kahle said.
The tourism leaders said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has lauded Iberia Parish’s efforts in working together to lure tourists. Nungesser told them it adds to the lifestyle of state.
It also adds to community pride, Indest said. She said event sponsors in Iberia Parish are generous and volunteers for community events are enthusiastic.