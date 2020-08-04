The hunting rules and regulations for the 2020-21 season are available on the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website, https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations.
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission approved notices of intent for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 hunting seasons, 2020-21 general and Wildlife Management Areas hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2021 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations, and 2020-21 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its May meeting.
The LDWF hunting regulation pamphlet is expected to be available in late August.
Contact a local LDWF Field Office, https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/contact-us, for assistance or clarification of seasons, rules or regulations.