Marriott opening near Our Lady of Lourdes
The Courtyard by Marriott South hotel on Frem Boustany Road across from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center is scheduled to open in early March.
The 61,000-square foot, 94-room hotel is a new concept hotel that includes a bistro and Starbucks in the lobby, a 650-square-foot meeting room and business library for rent and oversize large double rooms with king beds instead of queens.
It's the seventh hotel owned by Shreveport-based Sunrise Hospitality and the company's first south of Interstate 20.
"We're looking to expand out from north Louisiana, and we felt Lafayette is a thriving and growing market and community," said Kevin Dzurik, managing member for Sunrise Hospitality.
The projected opening date is March 1, with an open house and ribbon-cutting date still to be determined. According to Joanna Alexander, vice president of sales and marketing for Sunrise Hospitality, the hotel will probably staff about 50 employees among housekeeping, front desk, kitchen staff and management. A hiring event is planned in Lafayette in late January or early February.
Burgersmith planning Broussard location
Locally owned restaurant and bar Burgersmith will open its sixth location in August when it starts operations at 240 Saint Nazaire Road in Broussard.
Work on the 4,000-square-foot location has begun, said Angie Doyle, the company's director of marketing and administration, and the building's design will be similar to the newest location at Highland Road and Old Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.
"We're excited about this," Doyle said. "We're excited about moving into the area. Broussard is an up-and-coming area and a good place for us to grow our brand."
Burgersmith, which serves hamburgers, sandwiches and beers along with its own twists on bar food, opened its first location in August 2009 at 1314 Camellia Blvd. by Russ Umbricht. It now has three locations in Baton Rouge and one in Denham Springs.
Each restaurant employs about 30-40 part-time and full-time employees, Doyle said.
Chopsticks Fresh Asian Cuisine opening
A fine casual dining Sichuan Chinese restaurant will open early next month in the former Rodizio's Grill location at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 101.
Chopsticks Fresh Asian Cuisine will offer Asian recipes cooked up by Sichuan-native Head Chef Su and made to order in a way owners are hoping will set them apart from the standard Chinese restaurant style, market manager Todd Buteaux said.
"Most of the style we're serving is Sichuan," he said. "It originates from the Sichuan province and is the most widely served style of food in China. It's known for bold flavors, pungency and spiciness …. Our goal is to use as many local vendors as possible so we can keep everything fresh. Everything's made to order, there's no buffet and this isn't takeout."
Another draw of the new restaurant will be their Hot Pot Tables where groups can cook up their own hot pot together. The restaurant will provide the meats, spices and vegetables, and the table do the cooking. Buteaux said the process, which will be offered about 30 days after opening, is about the experience as much as the food.
"It brings people together," he said. "You don't just get served your food and you eat. You're actually together with family and friends and you're actually cooking the food to your liking. It's an experience. It's a really cool experience that I don't think a lot of people realize."
The restaurant can seat around 200 people with a semi-private room for business lunches at around $10 a person and a casual lounge area and bar. It will employ about 30 people.
RaceTrac going into Broussard location
RaceTrac will open its seventh location in the Lafayette area when it completes construction on a site at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Youngsville Highway.
The 5,500-square-foot building will feature 18 fuel pumps along with an ice cream station inside. It's the first location for the Atlanta-based convenience store company to locate south of Lafayette and comes after the opening of the location at Louisiana Avenue and Interstate 10.
The store is expected to open in June, company spokeswoman Megan Shannon said.
"We chose this site as a complement to the existing store as well as to serve the residents of southern Lafayette as it goes through a period of exciting growth," she said.
The store will feature a Swirl World with 10 flavors of ice cream and 41 toppings, Shannon said, along with a large coffee area, free Wi-Fi, more interior and exterior lighting. It will employ 20-25 people.
Broussard getting Burger King
A Burger King is scheduled to open in Broussard on Dec. 27 at 209 Saint Nazaire Road in front of the Home Depot.
The 2,840-square-foot restaurant is owned by GPS Hospitality, which owns Burger King restaurants in many regions in the country. Reid Neumann, director of marketing for GPS Hospitality, said it did surveys and studies to gauge viability and said the company believes Broussard is a great place to expand.
"We actually currently have around 30 locations in the Lafayette/Lake Charles area, and Broussard just seemed like a great area for us," he said. "It made a lot of sense to us as it seemed like a good community that's growing and would do well with a Burger King."
The restaurant will continue hiring up until the scheduled opening date to fill eight to 10 managerial positions and 20-25 team member positions. The Broussard Chamber of Commerce and city officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the restaurant Jan. 29.
$2.9M grant supports diabetes patient study
Louisiana Healthcare Connections is participating in a five-year $2.9 million grant to study the impact of unmet basic needs on the health outcomes of members with Type 2 diabetes.
Washington University in St. Louis was awarded the grant by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease and will conduct the research in collaboration with the Envolve Center for Health Behavior Change and Louisiana Healthcare Connections.
The Envolve Center for Health Behavior Change is a cross-sector community-industry-academic health care partnership that advances health solutions. Investigators will use observational methods and data analysis to examine the type and number of basic needs experienced by Medicaid members and how unmet needs impact health outcomes and health care utilization over time.
Based on an initial pilot study that indicated a relationship between unmet basic needs and poor self-management skills required for healthy behaviors, the study will include a randomized trial of 500 Louisiana Healthcare Connections members with Type 2 diabetes to test the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of helping them navigate basic needs as compared with standard care.
“We need effective, sustainable solutions that will improve people’s lives and their health. This study takes an important step toward meeting that goal,” said Washington University associate professor Amy McQueen, co-principal investigator for the grant.
“Insights gleaned from research on the impact of unmet basic needs in our diabetic population will give us a greater understanding of our members’ challenges and provide us with valuable data with which to develop innovative approaches to improving health in Louisiana,” said Plan President Jamie Schlottman.
The grant was announced with Gov. John Bel Edwards.
LaHouse center planning energy code classes
The LSU AgCenter LaHouse Resource Center is offering two training and certification classes to help contractors, inspectors and prospective energy code verifiers meet or exceed Louisiana residential energy code requirements — and avoid common problems of homes in hot, humid weather.
The classes will be at the LaHouse center, 2858 Gourrier Ave., across from LSU's Alex Box Stadium.
A Duct and Envelope Tightness Verifier certification class will be Jan. 8-9 for those seeking certification to test and verify Louisiana energy code building and duct tightness requirements.
An HVAC for Home Performance class Jan. 8-10 includes the DET class and an extra day of building science insights for HVAC and home building contractors.
Either class is beneficial for building officials, home inspectors, consultants and others, said Claudette Reichel, LSU AgCenter housing specialist.
“These classes were created to help housing professionals produce better-performing homes so their customers can enjoy greater energy efficiency without sacrificing comfort, indoor air quality and durability,” she said.
The classes also count for continuing education credit hours for Louisiana residential contractors and home inspectors.
For information, fees and registration, visit lsuagcenter.com/lahouse.
Xavier grant assists minority businesses
Xavier University of Louisiana has received a $465,894 grant to help minority businesses better prepare for disasters and obtain contracts in their aftermath.
The grant, awarded by the Minority Business Development Agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce, will fund the Minority Business Enterprises Disaster Readiness Project. The initiative will disseminate information about disaster preparedness and obtaining disaster-related contracts to minority-owned businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The project will be managed through the Xavier Division of Business’ Entrepreneurship Institute under the direction of Mark Quinn, the Conrad N. Hilton Endowed Chair in Entrepreneurship.
Quinn said $306 billion in cleanup contracts were distributed in 2017 and this project is designed to help more minority-owned businesses be in a position to obtain disaster cleanup work in the future. For project information, contact Quinn at mquinn@xula.edu.