A seventh-grade English teacher at Westdale Middle school is one of three educators in Louisiana and 76 nationwide landing a grant to travel abroad in 2019 to study education in other places around the world.
Brian Powell, who started at the Baton Rouge middle school in 2015, was selected in July for the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms grant. The Fulbright grant program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.
During the 2018-19 school year, starting later in September, Powell will take courses through the program, and he will visit a foreign country next summer.
“I am passionate about global education issues, and I am passionate about looking at cultural issues that manifest in the classroom,” he said. “Hopefully I will be able to go and learn some best practices and that I can bring some of those back.”
Powell said he does not yet know where the Fulbright program will send him, but he’s hoping for Central or South America. He spent a recent summer teaching in San Salvador and knows some Spanish.
The other two Louisiana teachers who also will be traveling in 2019 under the auspices of Fulbright are Michaela Gibboni, a third grade teacher at Morris Jeff Community School in New Orleans, and Pamela Sanderlin, an English and French teacher at Beekman Charter School in Bastrop.