Duke LoCicero is a familiar name in New Orleans dining. For his next act, the chef is planning a new restaurant to bring something a little different to Metairie.
He’s now developing Dab’s at 3401 N. Hullen St., which he plans to open by Sept. 1.
LoCicero describes Dab's as a New Orleans bistro, and it will have some of the signature dishes from the chef’s former restaurant Café Giovanni (namely, oysters Giovanni with its “stained glass” pattern of sauces).
Dab’s, however, will have late-night hours (until 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday). Its bar will have perpetual happy hour pours (twice the liquor), with a specialty in bourbon and whiskey. And the menu will offer “flights” of dishes, for a quicker, small plates version of a chef’s tasting menu.
“We’re going for something that’s missing in Metairie,” said LoCicero.
The address, most recently home of Cello’s and, earlier, Fratelli’s Deli, is near Lakeside Shopping Center.
Dab’s is named for LoCicero himself. Though he goes by Duke, the Metairie native was born Dabney Ewing LoCicero.
“I was named after the doctor who saved my father’s life,” he said. “He was electrocuted; got hit by 13,800 volts on a construction site. Everyone gave up on him except Dr. Dabney Ewing.”
LoCicero is known for his passion for New Orleans food and for his showmanship in the kitchen and dining room. For 26 years, he operated his own Café Giovanni in the French Quarter, at 117 Decatur St. It was part of a generation of restaurants that introduced a new style to the Creole-Italian table. LoCicero called his cooking “New World Italian cuisine," an approach defined by Southern Italian classics with a hearty dose of Louisiana flavor.
LoCicero surprised many of his fans by closing Café Giovanni in 2017, citing at the time worsening business conditions of the French Quarter with high-profile street crime and slow-going road work. He later spent about a year as chef at N’Tini’s in Mandeville (that long-running restaurant closed last weekend, see story below).
Today, the veteran chef said he’s fired up for a fresh start and a new concept in his old stomping grounds. While Dab’s address is down a side street, he believes it will draw people by tapping an unmet local need.
“If you want late night food here, all you have are burgers,” he said. “Back in the day, every Italian restaurant here had seafood, steaks and pastas. That’s how it’s going to be here, but smaller portions and good prices.”
The food flights, for instance, revamp the multi-course “feed me chef Duke” repasts LoCicero once served at Café Giovanni. Order a seafood flight, for instance, and you might get a progression of shrimp, scallops and mussels in different preparations.
The end for N'Tini's
Mandeville mainstay N’Tini’s poured its last martini on Sunday, June 23.
This is not the first time in recent years that the restaurant and lounge has announced plans to close, but proprietor Mark Benfatti said the decision is final.
"I thought I was getting out of the business last time, but got pulled back in," he said. "We're just hoping this week people come in to see us one more time and then that's it."
A new operator is set to redevelop the restaurant, Benfatti said, but he was not ready to name that new owner.
Back in 2017, N'Tini's briefly became a new restaurant called Due North by Legacy Kitchen, which was part of the same local company that runs other Legacy Kitchen restaurants in Metairie and New Orleans. Benfatti and his wife Donna stayed on as partners. Before the year was over, however, Due North had pulled out and the restaurant reverted to N'Tini's.
That was only the latest twist on a long journey for N'Tini's.
The restaurant got its start in St. Bernard Parish, where the Benfattis have deep roots. Their family runs the grocery and po-boy joint Arabi Food Store, and the couple opened other eateries nearby, including the Arabi Diner and Espresso Yourself coffee shop. In 2004 they started N’Tini’s as a steakhouse and martini bar in Chalmette.
Hurricane Katrina wiped out all of these businesses as it devastated the parish. The couple relocated to the north shore after Katrina and later reopened N’Tini’s in Mandeville.
The Benfattis now have a house building business in Bay St. Louis, Benfatti Construction, which Mark said is growing and demands more of their attention.