Going into Saturday's Texas Collegiate League championship game, Acadiana Cane Cutters coach Darien Dukes and pitching coach Randy Hux knew ace pitcher, John Gray, could only throw 2⅔ innings due to pitch-count restrictions.
Gray started Game 1 of the semifinals series at the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Aug. 2 and threw 5.2 innings as the Cane Cutters' winning pitcher.
With that in mind, Dukes and Hux called on Gray in the sixth inning with the Cane Cutters trailing the Victoria Generals by one run.
Gray, Southside High product who pitches at UNO, and closer Jay Ward (UTSA) then combined to throw four perfect innings as the Cane Cutters rallied for a 6-5 win after trailing 5-4 to capture their first TCL championship.
"I wanted to get the baseball to our bullpen," Dukes said. "If we could do that, I knew we'd be alright because we have the best bullpen in the league."
Gray recorded four strikeouts in 2⅔ innings before yielding to Ward with two outs in the eighth inning.
"At some point in time in any of our victories, you're likely to see Jay Ward's name in the box score," Dukes said.
Ward appeared in 22 of the Cane Cutters' 46 games and totaled four saves with a 1-0 record, a 3.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28 innings.
Gray (5-1, 1.98 ERA) appeared in 17 games, made five starts and struck out 70 in 50 innings
"That pretty much says it all," Dukes said of Gray's statistics.
The Cane Cutters (26-20) were led at the plate in the title game by center fielder Patrick Lee (2-for-5, double, RBI), first baseman Cristian Garcia (4-for-5, double, RBI), and left fielder River Orsak, who went 2-for-4 and hit his first home run of the season.
"That was one of the biggest home runs in Cane Cutters' history," Dukes said of Orsak's solo shot in the seventh inning.
Designated hitter Michael Latulas and second baseman Rigoberto Hernandez each added an RBI, and shortstop Bobby Lada scored a run.
"It happened all year. We'd get down early and then come back," Dukes said. "They're just tough-minded kids. Nothing seems to bother them. They just go to work every day.
"That's the thing that impressed me the most about this team: the manner in which they took care of business with a worker's attitude. It was a close-knit group that came to the ballpark every day ready to work."
Garcia, a recent addition to the roster, batted .432 with eight doubles and 14 RBIs in nine games. Lee, the leadoff hitter, batted .333 with a team-high 52 hits, 11 doubles and 39 stolen bases.
"Garcia is going to be a special hitter with his ability to go the other way," Dukes said. "Even if he gets fooled by a pitch, he's able to keep his hands back.
"Patrick Lee and Jarrett McDonald were team leaders, and I can't say enough about our catcher, Matt Abshire, and his ability to handle the pitchers. He had a real calming effect on them."
Dukes said his team remained even-keeled throughout the season, which made the 350-mile bus ride home from Texas even sweeter.
"Our guys didn't celebrate when we won the first-half title," Dukes said. "They didn't celebrate when we beat Baton Rouge to make it to the championship. They didn't celebrate until the final out Saturday. Then they showed some emotion."