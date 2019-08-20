A pair of LSU football players were named to ESPN's preseason All-America team, which was released Tuesday.
Junior Grant Delpit and sophomore K'Lavon Chaisson were both recognized. The team has 11 offensive and 11 defensive players as well as two specialists – a punter and kicker.
Clemson had the most players listed with four, followed by Alabama with three. Georgia had two players on the list.
Delpit, a preseason front runner for several defensive awards, led the SEC interceptions last season with five.
Chaisson missed all but one game last season because of an injury. He had five tackles and a sack in the season opener against Miami.
LSU opens its season Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern.
The Tigers were ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason poll, which was released Monday.