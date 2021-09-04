We headed out in the nick of time to get ahead of the worst of the evacuation gridlock, believing we knew where Ida was headed but recognizing the inherent lack of certainty that comes with a hurricane.
In the days that have followed, as we’ve driven through gorgeous countryside, visited old friends and explored amazing places including Chaco Canyon and Mesa Verde National Park, I’ve felt pangs of survivor’s guilt knowing that my home and life are proceeding as planned while so many people continue to struggle — not just from Ida, but also from last summer’s storms Laura and Delta.
When we take our big road trips, our goal each day is to drive about five hours — that short distance allows time to experience places and spots we would have missed otherwise. For example, based on our limited daily driving time, last year we stopped in Tucumcari, New Mexico, and discovered a new favorite hotel.
We liked the Blue Swallow Motel so much we stopped there again for the third night of this trip. It was built in 1939. The owners have worked hard for it to maintain the charm and feeling of yesteryear. The lamps, desk, telephone and chair were original to our hotel room.
The motel has a small courtyard with old-timey metal lawn chairs. Under the neon glow, they pipe in music like Frank Sinatra, "Mack the Knife" and "That’s Amore" each night. As my husband and I sat in the perfect night and the music was so lovely, we decided to dance, right there on the sidewalk. (If you know my husband, you realize that means I decided we would dance and basically forced him to join me. Good sport that he is, he did — and I suspect the memory will make me smile for years to come.)
He and I are taking this giant road trip with the intent of parting ways when we reach Clarkston, Washington. Once in Washington state, I’ll meet up with 16 women and we are heading out on a weeklong paddling trip down the Salmon River in Idaho. At that point, he’s headed to Eugene, Oregon, to spend time with other friends.
I’ve been planning this paddling trip for 18 months — and I still can’t wrap my head around being outside for a week. However, about the time you’re reading this, we expect to be putting in the water.
The packing alone for the paddling portion of this trip has been an experience. (Skip this paragraph if you don’t want to learn more about the item on the packing list titled, “Going Pee at Night on the River.”) One item described is called “Awoken.” Another called the “She-nis.” A third called “Shewee.” These are basically funnels, described as stand-up urination devices for women — not something I ever anticipated purchasing. The issue is that we’ll be sleeping on the banks of the river each night. Our paddling guides will set up a Groover, which I’ve recently learned (to my surprise) is to be used for solid waste only. (If you’re curious, a Groover is described as a portable vault-system toilet).
My friends who have taken this paddling trip before rave about the experience. They’ve gone back 12 years. While the guides set up tents, my friends have told me that they usually sleep on cots by the river’s bank — and they watch the sky and stars. The area where we’ll be paddling is completely remote and not reachable by car or even helicopter in some spots — the only way in and out is by boat.
Though I still can’t fathom the experience, I suppose my paddling friends and I will, in a short while, know what it’s like to lie on a cot by a river in Idaho at night. We will even figure out the Groover and how to navigate emergency night bathroom trips. I thrive on that feeling of trying to imagine what something or someplace I don’t know is going to be like — whether it’s spending a full week outside or what it’s going to be like to use a Groover.
I do these things because, as an adult, I’ve figured out I’m at my best when I have something I can’t imagine on the horizon, whether it’s a big trip like this or more locally by participating in well-organized reality game.
The question is: what is the scenario for you to be at your best — and what do you need to do to make that scenario a reality?