Acadian opens Lake Charles operations
Gov. John Bel Edwards and area elected officials helped Acadian Ambulance officially open its Southwest Louisiana Operations Center on Tuesday.
Located in the former Dimmik Supply building on Enterprise Boulevard, the center represents $1.9 million in renovations to the building by Acadian. The 18,000-square-foot facility will be the administrative and fleet center for the region and also feature an ambulance crew station, offices for Acadian Total Security and classrooms for the Lake Charles campus of Acadian’s National EMS Academy.
Edwards spoke just days after the first anniversary of the first reported death from COVID-19. The virus has claimed more than 10,000 lives since then.
“No part of Louisiana, no part of our country has been tested like our health care workers, and that includes our EMTs,” Edwards said. “That includes our paramedics, and so I want to thank all of them. But particularly since we are here today with Acadian, I what to thank you for the heroic work you’ve been doing for over a year now.”
Acadian’s Southwest footprint, which serves Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, Acadia, Beauregard and Allen parishes, includes 246 employee-owners with an annual payroll of approximately $12.2 million.
Founded in 1971, Acadian Ambulance has 5,000 employee-owners and is the nation’s largest employee-owned ambulance service with a service area that encompasses 56 million square miles in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.
“There is a nationwide shortage of medics, and we have many good-paying EMT jobs right here in southwest Louisiana,” Acadian Ambulance President Justin Back said. “We hope to attract more people into our EMT program with our online learning model and new skills training classrooms in Lake Charles. After just four months, graduates can become EMTs and earn an average of $35,000 or more per year."
Tech job fair set for March 30
Local tech companies are looking for software engineers, implementation, sales and other positions at the Technology Recruitment Virtual Job Fair March 30.
The event will be 9 a.m.-noon. Participating employers include CGI, Global Data Systems, L3 Harris, Perficient, SchoolMint, Stuller and Techneaux Technology Services.
Positions available include software engineers, Java developers, project engineers, business analysts, service desk technicians, sales consultants, technical service engineers, implementation specialists, digital designers, full stack developers, network and systems administrators, SCADA architects, industrial engineers and more.
Applicants should set up a Brazen profile and visit lafayette.org/jobfair for more information.
The event is hosted by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Opportunity Machine, with supporting sponsorship from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
SchoolMint acquires marketing firm
SchoolMint, the Lafayette-based educational tech company, has completed its acquisition of Bright Minds Marketing.
The move brings together two companies that excel in similar fields. Indianapolis-based Bright Minds Marketing specializes in K-12 enrollment and marketing consulting firms that give schools and districts tools to increase student enrollment.
The company was founded by Nick LeRoy, a former executive director of the Indiana Charter School Board. LeRoy will be named chief enrollment officer for SchoolMint.
“Bright Minds Marketing is the perfect complement to our software,” SchoolMInt CEO Bryan MacDonald said. “By combining SchoolMint’s strong capabilities with Bright Minds Marketing’s proprietary best practices, personalized marketing consulting and specialized enrollment services, schools will have the ability to not just manage enrollment but to increase it.”
The move comes after SchoolMint acquired New Orleans-based Whetstone Education, which specializes in teacher software and helps about 1,000 schools manage weekly teacher coaching and annual teacher evaluation.
SchoolMint provides strategic enrollment management solutions for more than 11 million students in 16,000 schools nationwide.
Construction set on 120-unit complex
A Georgia development company planning a 120-unit apartment complex next to J. Wallace James Elementary School has bought the property and will soon begin construction.
IDP Properties bought the property along Reading Avenue last week from Dale and Alan Castille for the development, to be called the West Park Apartments. It got approval from Lafayette Consolidated Government in May for a zoning change to allow for high-density residential development.
The development will feature 24 one-bedroom units, 60 two-bedroom units and 36 three-bedroom units along with other amenities in one-, two- and three-story buildings. Units will range from 750 to 1,300 square feet.
Construction is expected to last 14 months.
IDP received $9.6 million in Piggyback Resilient Mixed-Income funding from the Louisiana Housing Corp. in June, part of $106 million awarded to similar projects around the state to address housing needs for low- to moderate-income renters affected by the 2016 floods.
2 Sisters' Salsa enters Texas markets
Avoyelles Parish-based 2 Sisters’ Salsa can now be found on shelves in large supermarkets in large stores in Texas and Louisiana.
Albertsons’ Southern Division, which includes Randalls stores in the Houston and Austin areas and Tom Thumb stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is now carrying the company’s five flavors — fiesta, original, jalapeno, honey and verde. The southern division is made up of 165 stores, said 2 Sisters’ Salsa President Denise Ramon.
“With the recent expansion of our salsa on all Albertsons Southern shelves, this will certainly play a huge role in sales,” she said. “Our loyal customer base in these banners will continue to benefit from these additional product lines."
2 Sisters’ Salsa recently unveiled its 12,000-square-foot warehouse expansion in December and is expected to sell over 1.5 million jars of salsa this year.