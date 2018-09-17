Wilson Robertson, Acadiana’s oldest World War II veteran, has died, the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial announced Monday.
Robertson died Wednesday at his home in Melville. He was 102.
Robertson enlisted in the U.S. Army on April 25, 1941, serving until March 1945. For his service to the country, Robertson received the Bronze Star Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, 1st Award, WW II Honorable Service Lapel Button and the Louisiana Medal of Honor.
In May, Robertson was one of several veterans from the Acadiana area to attend the Hero’s Flight to Washington D.C.
Robertson was said to enjoy country life at his home in Melville and often took trips in his truck to Alexandria and Baton Rouge. In his spare time, Robertson cooked and picked pecans on his property.
Born Dec. 23, 1915 to Carey and Hattie Robertson, Wilson Robertson was married to Beatrice Westley Robertson, who preceded him in death. The couple had three sons and five daughters.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at Emma Zion Baptist Church in Melville.