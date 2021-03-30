The Junior League of Baton Rouge’s annual Touch A Truck fundraiser will celebrate its sixth anniversary from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 17 with an interactive big truck drive-thru experience at the BREC State Fairgrounds.
This year’s event has shifted to a drive-thru event for the continued health and safety during pandemic restrictions.
In partnership with the Pelican Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc., Touch A Truck will be an experience for all families, where children will see and learn about their favorite big trucks and heavy machinery from the safety of their vehicles. Some vehicles on display will include tractors, backhoes, emergency responders, tractor-trailers, utility trucks and more.
The event will offer special quiet hours, presented by Inner Wheel of Baton Rouge, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for children who would like to participate in the event but need less sensory stimulation.
Touch A Truck car passes are $30 per vehicle and can be prepurchased online at touchatruckbr.org. Prepurchasing is highly encouraged for guaranteed participation. Ticket price includes a fun scavenger hunt, swag bags, snack packs, activity packs from community projects and more.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring diapers to support the Junior League of Baton Rouge Diaper Bank and be entered in for a chance to win an ice cream cart.
Touch A Truck is made possible by the support of sponsors ABC Pelican, Patient Plus, Barriere Construction, Guarantee Restoration Services, Inner Wheel of Baton Rouge, Ochsner Medical Center and PHCC.
For more information about this year’s Touch A Truck event, and to buy tickets, visit touchatruckbr.org.