C.H. Lawler will read from and discuss his new book, "The Burden of Cane," from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, at The Conundrum Bookstore, 11917 Ferdinand St., in St Francisville. "The Burden of Cane" is the story of a society woman with a scandalous past, a West Point trained engineer with a future in ruins, a boy's promise to his dying father and a bitter rivalry that ends in death.
Lawler to sign new book at St. Francisville shop
