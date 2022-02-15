One arrest, no details, in case of skeletal remains found in New Iberia
New Iberia Police have made an arrest in connection with the skeletal remains recently found, according to a statement from the department.
The statement did not identify the person who died, or the person arrested, or what that person was arrested for. However, Police Chief Todd D'Albor told KLFY that been arrested in connection to the remains and has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and obstruction of justice.
On Monday, NIPD said skeletal remains were being examined after they were discovered in a wooded area Sunday morning in New Iberia. Police said then that the remains could be that of 20-year-old Deja Cummings, who has been missing since October.
Arrested in Florida for a crime he didn't commit in Louisiana; Calcasieu sheriff apologizes
Ricardo L. Estevez, a 53-year-old man from Weston, Florida, had to be surprised when on Feb. 8, he saw the police approaching him because a sheriff’s office in Louisiana had issued a warrant for his arrest related to a contractor fraud case.
He had his reasons. The officers were simply arresting the wrong man. And on Tuesday, a week after the warrant was issued, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso admitted the mistake made by one of his detectives, who issued the incorrect warrant.
“Although I know an apology will not fix this issue, I am sincerely sorry this happened to Mr. Estevez,” Sheriff Tony Moncuso said in a press statement. “He was arrested for a crime in Louisiana in which he had no part of. Once we learned this occurred, we made every effort to get him out of jail as quickly as possible.”
A mistake like this should not happen, Mancuso said. “We are professionals, and it is our responsibility to do our due diligence to check and make sure this type of information is correct prior to issue a warrant,” he said. Mancuso reassured that an internal verification will be made "to see how this mistake was made and what changes need to take place to ensure this does not occur again.”
The investigation of the contractor fraud case is ongoing.