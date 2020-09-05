UL volleyball coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot knew her team had two season-opening matches scheduled this weekend, but there was still lingering doubt.
Seven months of coronavirus pandemic will do that.
“Honestly, until Houston Baptist showed up to practice Thursday night, that’s when I finally thought this might actually occur,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said Saturday. “And when we were playing, I kept having to tell myself we were playing.”
Her Ragin’ Cajun team posted a pair of wins over HBU’s visiting Huskies Friday night and Saturday afternoon at a nearly-empty Earl K. Long Gym, but the Cajuns starting their season 2-0 was almost secondary to the euphoria of becoming the nation’s second home team to see action.
According to VolleyballMag.com, the only other Division I matches so far this season were a Friday round-robin event at Stephen F. Austin that included Central Arkansas and UL’s Sun Belt Conference partner Texas State.
“We know how fortunate we are,” said Lafayette senior setter Avery Breaux, who totaled 81 assists and 25 digs in the weekend’s two wins. “We’re what, one of four conferences that are playing, so just to be here in the gym at all is pretty awesome.”
Led by Breaux and the kill totals of returning All-Sun Belt Conference hitter Hali Wisnoskie and sophomore middle blocker Kara Barnes, the Cajuns posted an easy 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 Friday win. UL led 19-3 in the season’s first game and was only pushed in the third game when HBU hung within a couple of points before a late Cajun run.
Things weren’t as easy on Saturday, with the Huskies winning the first game 25-20 before UL rallied with 25-13, 25-19 and 25-20 wins to wrap up the second of six straight home matches to open the delayed season.
“I think we had a little bit of a win hangover today,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “We didn’t win that easy last night (Friday) but we played really well. We came out completely different than how we came out today (Saturday).
“They forget that they’re not in shape yet to play at this level, this hard, so they’re going to be a step slow on that second day. We just came out of a 14-day quarantine, so literally we had five practices before we were able to do this, so I’m really proud of them for finding a way to get past the first set and into the second set today.”
The volleyball team had the honor of opening UL’s athletic year, starting 30 minutes before the soccer team’s 2-0 Friday night win over Abilene Christian. With the coronavirus restrictions, matches at Long Gym are not open to the public and only a limited number of fans on player pass lists were admitted. Only one of every three rows of bleacher seats was available, the others marked off with yellow “Do Not Enter” tape on the aisles, and the only people in the gym not required to wear masks were the 12 players on the court at the time.
UL president Joseph Savoie, who was in attendance for both matches, was quick to praise athletic and other university staffers for their diligence amid the pandemic. He also sounded relieved that the matches were taking place.
“With all the preparation we did, doing everything you’re supposed to do but not knowing if it’s enough, to see that it’s working out so far is a big positive,” he said. “We followed all the expert advice, and we tried to do this based on information and not emotions.
“It is good to see some activity, some excitement on campus, the kids being able to perform and do what they love to do, and the fans even though limited getting an opportunity to watch. It’s been a lot of work by a lot of people, and so far it’s paying off.”
Mazeitis-Fontenot, the winningest coach in UL history, wondered how her team would react to the most unusual season run-up in her 13-year Cajun career. Friday’s fast start erased some of those concerns and gave her a personal moment.
“I did not know how much I’d miss it until we played yesterday (Friday), she said. “I’ve been doing this my whole life, but COVID and quarantine, it plays with your mind a little bit. You think you’d live without it, but I learned this weekend that this is my passion and all of a sudden it’s reignited.”
Enough uncertainty remains about the season that UL honored its four seniors at Friday’s opening match, just in case circumstances dictate later schedule adjustments or match cancellations. Mazeitis-Fontenot said she wanted to insure that Breaux, Wisnoskie, Hannah Ramirez and Julia Angelo had that experience.
Wisnoskie had match highs of 18 and 14 kills in the two matches while Barnes had 10 and 13 on Friday and Saturday. Breaux had 44 assists in the Saturday win, and admitted afterward that she wasn’t sure if or when her senior season would take place after power volleyball conferences like the Pac-12 and the Big 10 cancelled their fall seasons. The ACC won’t start until Sept. 17 and the Big 12 until Sept. 24, and the SEC has yet to announce its plans.
“You keep all of those thoughts in the back of your mind,” Breaux said, “but we’ve got the mindset that we’re training for today and when we play matches we’re ready. It’s a challenge, but we know we’re privileged to be able to play and we’re embracing it.”
“I’m so grateful for the decision by our administration and our conference to move forward,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “And I do recognize and appreciate the decision of other conferences not to. Nobody knows what this is all about or what is going to happen, but I’m just grateful that we’re playing.”