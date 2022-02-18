The rubber begins to meet the road for the UL women’s basketball team at 2 p.m. Saturday against ULM at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe.
Technically, coach Garry Brodhead’s Cajuns are in seventh place in the Sun Belt Conference standings with three games left to play. But UL’s record is 6-4 and the second-place team has three losses, so the possibility to leapfrogging teams is high.
The goal is to somehow finish in the top four in order to earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament.
For example, also playing Saturday is Texas State (8-4) at Appalachian State (6-3). If the Cajuns win, their hopes become more realistic.
“All we can worry about is to try to take care of what we have and at the end of the day, hopefully we’re third or fourth,” Brodhead said.
Helping UL’s cause could be getting a little rest since beating UTA 62-57 on the road last Saturday.
“We’ve been kind of beat up,” Brodhead said. “We’ve been resting (Destiny) D-Rice and on Saturday, she looked like she was back to her old self. Ty (Doucet) was also kind of banged up.”
Doucet is averaging 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds on the season, but has a streak of eight straight games with a double-double.
An Alabama transfer, Rice is averaging 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds with 54 assists and 26 steals on the season.
Lanay Wheaton, an Old Dominion transfer, is another key weapon for the Cajuns at 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds a game.
“I think Lanay is starting to feel a little more comfortable,” Brodhead said. “From the beginning, she’s looked pretty comfortable on the offensive side. It’s just the defensive side that we’ve been working with her and I think she’s starting to buy in a little bit more.
“She’s filled in really good. Lanay’s filled in and D-Rice has done a wonderful job. Our transfers have been really good for us. Without them, we would have been really in a bind.”
Brodhead is confident the Cajuns will finish strong – hosting the two Georgia programs next weekend to finish out the regular season.
“Our coaches do a great job at practice at being consistent on focusing on what our game plan is,” Brodhead said. “Every day there’s a plan that we put together. For us, this is a really focused team and a lot of it is because of the assistant coaches and what they demand daily.
“For young athletes, if you’re consistent with them, they start to buy in. I feel good about where we’re at going into the tournament that we can be a little more consistent.”
That focus is critical in this matchup because ULM is 4-21 overall and 0-11 in Sun Belt plays, so the Cajuns can’t afford to drop this one.
“I think the thing that scares me is man, they’re really aggressive on rebounds, so they’re going to try to get second shots,” Brodhead said of UL’s 76-55 win over ULM on Jan. 29. “We were able to kind of turn them over and our turnovers were low. When our turnovers are low, we’re tough to beat.
“That was the thing that we did really well (in first meeting). I think D-Rice ran the offense pretty patiently and we shot it pretty good. But to start the game, they were getting some second shots and we kind of corrected that at half.”