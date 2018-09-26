The Advocate incorrectly reported Wednesday that a cruelty to a juvenile count against a Baton Rouge woman was related to a 10-month-old boy testing positive for exposure to methamphetamine. The Advocate relied on the wrong arrest documents in describing the count against Lovie Harris, 49. Harris is accused of reaching into a vehicle and attempting to pull a 2-year-old boy through a window. Harris did not take a child to the Zachary home of Julius Theodore Kirkland Jr., nor is she the mother of any of his children. She did not admit to taking methamphetamine and a Xanax pill. The state did not take custody of any of Harris’ children. A Denham Springs woman, Dondilea Partin, 25, faces a cruelty to a juvenile count along with Kirkland, who is the father of two of her four children. An investigator said she admitted taking methamphetamine and a Xanax pill. The state took custody of three children; the one allegedly exposed to methamphetamine was taken to a hospital. The Advocate regrets the errors.