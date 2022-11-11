Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.

The Rams' Caden Dibetta (9) hands the ball to Kein Williams (4) as Carencro football hosts Acadiana on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Thursday's Games

No. 11 St. Martinville 28, No. 22 DeRidder 7

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - SMSH: Kaden Zenon 2-11; Steven Blanco 2-128, 2 TDs; Cullen Charles 3-15.

PASSING - SMSH: Zenon 7-11-0, 239 yds, 2 TDs.

RECEIVING - SMSH: Karon Jeanlouis 2-83, TD; Charles 4-98, TD; Harvey Broussard 2-71.

RECORDS - DeRidder (6-5), St. Martinville (6-4) 

NEXT - St, Martinville plays the winner of No. 6 Lutcher/No. 27 Wossman

Friday’s Games

No. 24 Riverdale at No. 9 Acadiana 

RECORDS - Riverdale (3-7), Acadiana (7-3)

NEXT - Winner plays No. 8 Carencro.

No. 24 Northside at No. 9 St. Louis 

RECORDS - Northside (3-7, St. Louis (8-2)

NEXT - Winner plays No. 8 Madison Prep.

No. 18 Patrick Taylor at No. 15 Ascension Episcopal

RECORDS - Patrick Taylor (5-5), Ascension Episcopal (5-5) 

NEXT -  Winner plays No. 2 St. Charles Catholic.

No. 19 Lake Charles College Prep at No. 14 Catholic-NI

RECORDS - Lake Charles Prep (4-6), Catholic-NI (4-6)

NEXT - Winner plays No. 3 Notre Dame.

No. 23 Belle Chasse at No. 10 Westgate

RECORDS - Bell Chasse (6-4), Westgate (7-3)

NEXT - Winner plays the winner of No. 7 Slidell/No. 26 Hammond.

No. 17 Abbeville at No. 16 Brusly

RECORDS - Abbeville (6-4), Brusly (6-4)

NEXT - Winner plays No. 1 Iowa

No. 28 Breaux Bridge at No. 5 Carroll

RECORDS - Breaux Bridge (4-6), Carroll (8-1)

NEXT - Winner plays the winner of No. No. 21 Northwest/No.12 Iota.

No. 21 Northwest at No. 12 Iota

RECORDS - Northwest (6-4), Iota (8-2)

NEXT - Winner plays the winner of No. 5 Carroll/No.28 Breaux Bridge.

No. 20 Franklinton at No. 13 Cecilia

RECORDS - Franklinton (5-5), Cecilia (7-3)

NEXT -  Winner plays No. 4 North DeSoto

No. 26 Rayne at No. 7 Church Point

RECORDS - Rayne (5-5), Church Point (9-1)

NEXT -  Winner plays the winner of No. 10 Franklin/No. 23 North Vermilion.

No. 23 North Vermilion at No. 10 Franklin Parish 

RECORDS - North Vermilion (4-6), Franklin (7-3)

NEXT -  Winner plays the winner of No. 17 Slaughter Community/No. 16 Cedar Creek.

No. 18 Eunice at No. 15 Erath 

RECORDS - Eunice (6-4), Erath (7-3)

NEXT - Winner plays No. 2 West Feliciana.

No. 20 Vidalia at No. 13 Loreauville

RECORDS - Vidalia (6-4), Loreauville (6-4)

NEXT - Winner plays No. 4 St. James.

No. 27 Delcambre at No. 6 White Castle

RECORDS - Delcambre (5-5), White Castle (7-2)

NEXT -  Winner plays the winner of No. 22 Lake Arthur/No. 11 Arcadia

No. 18 Delhi at No. 15 Jeanerette 

RECORDS - Delhi (6-3), Jeanerette (6-4).

NEXT - Winner plays No. 2 Homer.

No. 18 St. Edmund at No. 15 Opelousas Catholic 

RECORDS - St. Edmund (7-3, Opelousas Catholic (7-3)

NEXT - Winner plays No. 2 Central Catholic.

