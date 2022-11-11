Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
Thursday's Games
No. 11 St. Martinville 28, No. 22 DeRidder 7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - SMSH: Kaden Zenon 2-11; Steven Blanco 2-128, 2 TDs; Cullen Charles 3-15.
PASSING - SMSH: Zenon 7-11-0, 239 yds, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING - SMSH: Karon Jeanlouis 2-83, TD; Charles 4-98, TD; Harvey Broussard 2-71.
RECORDS - DeRidder (6-5), St. Martinville (6-4)
NEXT - St, Martinville plays the winner of No. 6 Lutcher/No. 27 Wossman
RECAP - St. Martinville continues late-season roll with win to advances to regionals
Friday’s Games
No. 24 Riverdale at No. 9 Acadiana
RECORDS - Riverdale (3-7), Acadiana (7-3)
NEXT - Winner plays No. 8 Carencro.
No. 24 Northside at No. 9 St. Louis
RECORDS - Northside (3-7, St. Louis (8-2)
NEXT - Winner plays No. 8 Madison Prep.
No. 18 Patrick Taylor at No. 15 Ascension Episcopal
RECORDS - Patrick Taylor (5-5), Ascension Episcopal (5-5)
NEXT - Winner plays No. 2 St. Charles Catholic.
No. 19 Lake Charles College Prep at No. 14 Catholic-NI
RECORDS - Lake Charles Prep (4-6), Catholic-NI (4-6)
NEXT - Winner plays No. 3 Notre Dame.
No. 23 Belle Chasse at No. 10 Westgate
RECORDS - Bell Chasse (6-4), Westgate (7-3)
NEXT - Winner plays the winner of No. 7 Slidell/No. 26 Hammond.
No. 17 Abbeville at No. 16 Brusly
RECORDS - Abbeville (6-4), Brusly (6-4)
NEXT - Winner plays No. 1 Iowa
No. 28 Breaux Bridge at No. 5 Carroll
RECORDS - Breaux Bridge (4-6), Carroll (8-1)
NEXT - Winner plays the winner of No. No. 21 Northwest/No.12 Iota.
No. 21 Northwest at No. 12 Iota
RECORDS - Northwest (6-4), Iota (8-2)
NEXT - Winner plays the winner of No. 5 Carroll/No.28 Breaux Bridge.
No. 20 Franklinton at No. 13 Cecilia
RECORDS - Franklinton (5-5), Cecilia (7-3)
NEXT - Winner plays No. 4 North DeSoto
No. 26 Rayne at No. 7 Church Point
RECORDS - Rayne (5-5), Church Point (9-1)
NEXT - Winner plays the winner of No. 10 Franklin/No. 23 North Vermilion.
No. 23 North Vermilion at No. 10 Franklin Parish
RECORDS - North Vermilion (4-6), Franklin (7-3)
NEXT - Winner plays the winner of No. 17 Slaughter Community/No. 16 Cedar Creek.
No. 18 Eunice at No. 15 Erath
RECORDS - Eunice (6-4), Erath (7-3)
NEXT - Winner plays No. 2 West Feliciana.
No. 20 Vidalia at No. 13 Loreauville
RECORDS - Vidalia (6-4), Loreauville (6-4)
NEXT - Winner plays No. 4 St. James.
No. 27 Delcambre at No. 6 White Castle
RECORDS - Delcambre (5-5), White Castle (7-2)
NEXT - Winner plays the winner of No. 22 Lake Arthur/No. 11 Arcadia
No. 18 Delhi at No. 15 Jeanerette
RECORDS - Delhi (6-3), Jeanerette (6-4).
NEXT - Winner plays No. 2 Homer.
No. 18 St. Edmund at No. 15 Opelousas Catholic
RECORDS - St. Edmund (7-3, Opelousas Catholic (7-3)
NEXT - Winner plays No. 2 Central Catholic.