La Pizzeria restaurant under new ownership
Longtime Lafayette pizza spot La Pizzeria is under new management, but the new owners promise the same pizza along with new additions to the menu.
Longtime business partners Shannon Elkins and Mike Stewart have been in business together for years in businesses ranging from the oil field to real estate, but said they had an interest in getting into the food service industry. At first they started looking into franchises, then Elkins said he remembered eating at La Pizzeria, 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, when he was younger and saw it was for sale.
The two reached out to former owner Christine Mhire about buying it on Dec. 31.
"I used to eat here back in the day," Elkins said. "It's got awesome pizza, great atmosphere. All these girls that work here know the menu and do amazing work, so we're not changing that. We have some plans for some changes, but nothing too drastic. We've come into this to learn and possibly grow the brand and open in other locations."
Among those changes are some new desserts and other dishes, including the already added turkey burger, adding ESPN and some light interior remodeling. However, Elkins said they plan on perfecting the pizza-making process and bringing back the outdoor music performances on Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.
"We kind of want to remind people that it's still open, has a hell of a pizza and a good family atmosphere that you can bring your kids" Stewart said. "Our goal is to keep the regulars coming and get more people to come. We're not changing anything — just trying new things to add."
Writer turns life stories into biographies
Every person, Olivia Savoie will remind you, has a story to tell.
While the deaths of most people get relegated to an obituary in the newspaper, or their life story may be of little interest to the local newspaper, Savoie hopes to fill that void. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate has taken her passion for writing and started Raconteur Story Writing Services, which publishes small biographies of local people and businesses.
In two years, Savoie has developed the list to about 200 questions and done over 20 books.
"I got the idea for this six months before I graduated," she said. "I wanted to do it, but I didn't know exactly how to do it. How do you condense someone's entire life into a book?
"The same day I took my last final, I was writing (The Memoir of M.P. Dumesnil Jr.). I started out with a set of 125 interview questions and tested them first with my grandmothers. I was always really close to them, but I realized there was so much I didn't know until I started asking these questions."
She does both memoirs and tribute books for those who have recently died. The subjects have come from different walks of life.
"One was about a CPA and a nurse from Loreauville who had been married for 50 years," Savoie said. "Another was about a couple out of Jeanerette who was a plumber and a teacher. They were all so sweet and I enjoyed writing their story for them."
"The way I see it (is) that everyone has a story to tell. I'm writing not for the big business man, but the stay at home mom. I think there's a huge market for it because everyone needs to preserve their story. If we don't tell our story, no one will remember it in 50 years and there's so much wisdom and inspiration that can be gleaned from if you had your grandparents or great-grandparents' book."
The Crafty Carousel opens in Broussard
Broussard arts and crafts supplier The Crafty Carousel held a grand opening Jan. 12 to crowds of the town's crafty do-it-yourselfers.
Longtime friends Tanya Verret and Crystal Bourque decided to quit their jobs in office work and work for themselves. After a few years working in compliance for the state board of education, they decided to open the crafts shop at 201 Albertsons Parkway, Suite O, because of their aversion to driving 30-45 minutes to local stores for hobby supplies.
"I kept saying, 'I wish someone would open a store in Broussard,'" Verret said. "Then, after a few years of wishing that, I realized I should just do it. I saw a business opportunity here, and we jumped at the chance."
People lined up out the door when they opened. Part of the excitement was a raffle for a Silhouette Cameo 3 cutting machine.
"I am so thankful," Verret said. "I am so amazed. I never would have thought so many people would come out for our opening day. I'm glad so many local crafters came out."
The store offers the materials for projects such as jewelry pieces, burlap, glassware and T-shirts and vinyl sheets for various heat press design projects along with heat press services. Verret said they will also be holding Pinterest parties where they will help people make crafts found on Pinterest.
Furniture Mart going in old Brown's store
New Orleans-based Furniture Mart will open its 10th location in the old Brown's Furniture location, 3330 Johnston St., on Feb. 23.
The furniture store that sells bedroom and living room sets, mattresses and home decor started over 20 years ago on the west bank in New Orleans and has been expanding over the years. The company has locations in Houma, Biloxi and Baton Rouge, along with its stores spread around New Orleans, and have recently opened a store in Beaumont, Texas.
"Lafayette is part our expansion to the west and has always been on our radar as a great market for us to move into," said Tiffany Browne, director of marketing for Furniture Mart. "When the Brown's Furniture location opened up, we jumped at the opportunity as it was a great location with a legacy of being a furniture store. So we knew it was the right time to come into the Lafayette market."
The company has already hired a local store manager and will hire about a dozen employees as supervisors, sales people, delivery drivers and warehouse people. The 40,000-square-foot store will include a warehouse, out-of-store delivery, a full showroom and a clearance center.
The company will hold a grand opening with giveaways of room sets of furniture, mattresses and gift cards.
ArtSpark seeking applicants for 2019 program
Acadiana artists can submit proposals soon for this year’s ArtSpark, an individual artist funding program offered by the Acadiana Center for the Arts and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority that hopes to nurture the region’s creative class.
The application deadline is Feb. 22 to request financial support of up to $5,000 for the development, creation and presentation of a new artistic work. Each artist’s request is evaluated by a panel who will select the winners.
Artists specializing in dance, design, literature, media arts, music, theatre, folklife, and visual arts and crafts can apply. Applicants must be 18 or older and living in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary or Vermilion parishes during the grant period.
Applications and guidelines are at bit.ly/artspark2019.
Acadia, Jeff Davis list leadership participants
Leadership Excel, a joint program between the Acadia Parish and Jefferson Davis chambers of commerce, announced members of its 2019 class.
Selected participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic and nonprofit sectors. They include Alisha Babin, Camelot Place; Christi Batiste, JD Bank; Shelia Charles, SLCC-Acadian campus; Buffina Crochet, Hampton Inn and Suites; Joshua Faul, Jennings American Legion Hospital; Delgetha J. Guidry, paralegal and bookkeeper; Skyler Hebert, Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op; and Jarreytt Johnson, Anytime Fitness; Loretta Kebodeaux, Bank of Commerce and Trust Co.; Jerad Langley, Southwind Healthcare & Rehab; Nancy Lyon, Rayne Realty Co.; Henry McManus, Acadia General Hospital; Jeremiah Meck, Acadia-St. Landry Hospital; Brandon Ned, Acadia General Hospital; Rachel Savoy, Rayne Building & Loan Association; Melissa Schatzle, Carmichael's Cashway Pharmacy; Kai Seah, of Darnall, Sikes and Frederick CPAs; Cassidy Stoma, Core Realty; Heather Trahan, of Dugas, Soileau & Breaux LLC; and Kylie Yeager, JD Bank.
Leadership Excel was established to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community. The program lays the groundwork for an understanding of the community, sparks community involvement and exposes participants to a variety of community leaders, new opportunities and leadership skills.
The 11-month program focuses on topic areas such as education, city and state government, economic development, the arts and culture, and social services.