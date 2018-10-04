The Saints have released veteran defensive tackle Jay Bromley and signed cornerback Demetri Goodson, according to sources.
Goodson, a former sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, worked out for the Saints last week. The team has a need at the position after Patrick Robinson suffered an injury and Arthur Maulet was claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts.
Goodson appeared in 26 games for the Packers from 2014-2016, but missed most of 2017 and was cut coming out of training camp. He had one pass defensed in 2015.
Bromley spent time with New Orleans this offseason but was cut coming out of training camp. He was brought back after some injuries hit at defensive tackle.
With everyone healthy, and Taylor Stallworth performing well, the Saints let Bromley go on Thursday.