Residents in White Castle were evacuated from their homes after a crash between a train and tanker truck spilled a small amount of diesel, according to a report from WBRZ.
Authorities say the truck was carrying propane at the time of the crash.
The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. at LA 69 and LA 1 in White Castle causing the closing of LA 69 in both directions.
According to the station there were no injuries.
Louisiana State Police said that White Castle Police will be handling the investigation. The Department of Environmental Quality and Entergy were called to the scene.