When you see a snowball on a door in the heat of summer, an Easter egg in spring, or a flambeau torch during Carnival, odds are you are seeing one of Melissa Henry's "Show Me the Door" creations.

Henry, of New Orleans, was inspired by her friend Isabel Sanders, who was known for the fanciful wood Easter eggs she would paint for hanging on a front door.

"When Isabel stopped painting in about 2007, I started, and I've been doing it ever since," Henry said.

Henry now has 75 designs in her repertoire and also does custom designs for special occasions.

Some of her clients have a variety of door-hanging art that they circulate through in the course of a year: colorful flip-flops or snowballs for summer; Mr. Bingles and Rudolphs for Christmas; fleur-de-lis, Superdomes and LSU Tiger paws for football season; rocking horses and storks for newborn babies; and a host of additional expressive works.

"Some folks don't care to cycle through their door decor. They … might keep an image of their black lab or a fleur-de-lis up all year," Henry said. "It's how they identify."

Making the artworks is a family affair at the Henry household on Prytania Street.

Melissa and her husband Gerard, owner of Max Derbes realtors, go on hunts for used plywood to cut into shapes.

"Gerard is so funny — he'll see a pile of wood on the side of the road, and he'll stop the car and throw the wood in the back seat," said Henry. "We also get wood from Gueydan Lumber. But we really prefer to repurpose wood."

When the Saints went to the Superbowl, the demand for black and gold fleur-de-lis exploded, said Henry.

The wood is cut into shapes at Henry's studio, where she uses a jigsaw and a scroll saw, depending on the piece. Everything gets primed before color is applied.

Works range in price from $65 to $300, depending on the size and complexity. Carnival is far and away the season during which Henry sells the most door decor. Because of that, she comes up with new designs every year, such as the jester's hat that she added to her repertoire this year.

"But people seem drawn to the same three Carnival designs no matter how many new ones I come up with: the crown, the king cake and the flambeau torch. Those are perennial best sellers."

R. Stephanie Bruno writes about homes and gardens. She can be reached at rstephaniebruno@gmail.com.