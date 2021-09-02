Matthew Guidry is a videographer and skilled animator. He works for the LHC Group and also does freelance work. He’s just finished working with local group Dr. Daylight's Jazz Co. on their new release, Pot Luck.
Matt is an intelligent creative, he thinks like an engineer and is thoughtful like a designer — it’s a great combination.
Matt is also a runner, and on the board of Cajun Road Runners — he tells me that his work and running are the same. It’s all about a process, some bits can be boring and long and you need to be meticulous, but he thrives on it.
You can find Matt on instagram at @mattjyg.
What was your first job? I was a cashier at Blueberry Bisque It. I sold and helped people paint pottery; I would even operate the kiln. I was the ripe old age of 16.
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up, make the bed and walk the dogs (every other day). Brew coffee in my French Press, go to work (which can vary wildly in my day to day whether it be shooting or animating). Get home, feed the dogs and talk to Hailey Moon about our day. Play a fighting video game for about 30 minutes to an hour. If it’s not raining, Hailey and I will go walk up and down Myrtle. Eat dinner then watch Netflix with the doggos. Long distance running used to be a big part of my daily life, but health issues have taken that from me for the time being.
What advice would you give the younger you? Learn as much as possible about personal finance.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Actually, it was probably seeing a therapist for the first time.
What values do you live by? Treat people with respect and listen to what they have to say.
What do you most appreciate? Companionship of my friends, family and pets.
What is your favorite journey? I used to be afraid of getting older, but it’s become more and more exciting as time passes.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I like being alone in large open places that are typically filled with people. I particularly enjoy running in Cajun Field at dusk; it makes me feel small.
What living figure most inspires you? Eliud Kipchoge, the world’s fastest marathoner. According to him, no human is limited.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Trust the process.
What book would you tell everyone to read? I don’t read near as much as I should, so instead of giving some canned answer about a popular book, I’ll speak to what I know. I have an album recommendation; it’s "Hounds of Love" by Kate Bush. It’s bizarre, timeless and wonderful.
What is the best thing about where you live? One thing I’ve always found enchanting about Louisiana is the live oak trees.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Like most around here, cookin’ a big pot of some Cajun dish and enjoying an adult beverage.
What did you want to be when you grew up? An astronaut (I still kinda do).
What is your motto? When faced with a tough situation, “Allow yourself 15 minutes to panic. Then regroup and handle it.”
How would you like to be remembered? Kind and fair.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Trust the process.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Strong opinions about food, passion for tech and video games, and long distance running.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? S***!
What is your favorite word? S***!
What do you collect? I used to collect fortune cookie fortunes but started running out of space in my wallet.
What food could you live on for a month? Rice dressing
What would you change about yourself? I would like to worry less.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Chris Traeger from "Parks and Recreation"
Describe yourself in five words. He will not stop talking.
What is your idea of happiness? Driving my 2009 blue Honda Civic with the windows down blasting my favorite music of the moment.
What is your favorite movie? "Rushmore"
What music defines who you are? I have a fondness for the band Coheed & Cambria. They’re pretentious, melodramatic and corny all at the same time. Just like me.
Who is your style icon? Jeff Goldblum
What do you most regret? Nothing yet.
What question do you wish I'd asked? “In your opinion what is the best video game of all time?”
What would the answer be? Chrono Trigger … it’s Chrono Trigger.