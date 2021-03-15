East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday launched an initiative to promote the coronavirus vaccine among people who might not be able to reach a vaccination site easily.
A task force last week recommended the city-parish take steps to boost vaccinations, and Monday the Council on Aging, state Department of Health, HealthyBR and Emergency Medical Services began providing shots to homebound clients within the Meals on Wheels program.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the program will expand into door-to-door outreach and also include the use of telephone banks to identify those who have not been vaccinated.
"Increasing equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine in our underserved communities is essential to protecting our most vulnerable residents while helping to end the pandemic in Baton Rouge,” she said.