Follow the orange stars. Get the COVID shot. Pick up a toy from the basket. Play a little before getting back home.
The first dozen children ages 5 to 11 in Lafayette headed to the Domingue Center on Friday, accompanied by their parents, to get COVID vaccinations after the Centers for Disease Control approved the vaccine for younger children this week. Kids, parents, and legal guardians followed a colorful six-step itinerary inside the vaccination site set up by medical staff.
“We have been waiting for this for a long, long time,” said Kerry Ardoin, mother of two boys ages 7 and 10. “I feel like they can have real protections, and it is so important, especially now that they have taken the mask mandate away from schools.” Ardoin got her booster shot Thursday before she brought her children to get vaccinated Friday morning.
“We came here as soon as it was available. We couldn’t wait,” Ardoin said. “Finally, Christmas will be free of fears this year!”
The itinerary at the site starts at the so-called orange station, named for the color of the child dose cap. They are orange to distinguish them from the purple-capped vial for adults and kids 12 and older.
“We tried to recreate a safe, friendly, and comfortable environment for the children coming here. Nobody likes to get a shot, we know that, but this time is vital for every one of us,” said Karen Wyble, an Ochsner nurse who works as a coordinator at the Domingue Center vaccine site. “We created a separate path for children. We have a lot of doses here, enough to take care of every family who needs it.”
At the orange station, a staff member checks the child’s date of birth and consent form signed by a legal guardian or parent who accompanies the child. Then the child and the parent move through four timeout stations, where the staff double-check the documentation, and a pharmacist finally administers the dose. Every kid can pick up a toy from a basket afterward and play in a dedicated area while waiting for 15 minutes of medical observation.
“There is no room for mistakes here,” said site coordinator Karen Wyble. “The nurses are licensed to administer the vaccine, too, but we prefer to separate the itinerary for children 5 to 11 from all the other groups and let only the pharmacists do it to avoid any confusion,” she added.
Wyble said that the schedule keeps filling up and that parents are increasingly calling to collect all the information. “We expect that the next week will be very busy around here.”
The vaccine was a welcome surprise for Acadiana parents and kids looking for a sense of normalcy.
Playing with her mom in the medical observation area was 8-year-old Parker: “What makes me happy is that I don’t have to worry about getting sick,” she said. “It’s a good day for me and my mom and dad.”
Her father is immunocompromised, and he is not currently able to get the vaccine. “So, our goal was to create a sort of bubble around him. We couldn’t wait to get this chance,” said Jamie Gomez, Parker’s mother.
At least 94 children ages 5 to 11 died of Covid-19 in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Controls. Children in this age group are making up a greater proportion of total cases, the CDC said, representing 10.6% of cases nationwide the week of October 10, 2021. At least 1.9 million kids ages 5 to 11 tested positive for Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
“This vaccine was a relief. My daughter is on immunosuppressants, and we have waited so long for this. We are seeing a glimpse of normalcy on the horizon now,” said Stacy Conrad from Lafayette, who brought her 10-year-old Ella to get vaccinated on Thursday afternoon at the Lafayette Parish Health Unit, another site where vaccinations for younger kids are already available. “For us, it was a really great experience.”
Conrad’s daughter did not experience any side effects other than a sore arm. “She was extremely grateful to get it and even more excited at the anticipation of getting back to travel and sleepovers,” Conrad said.
In Louisiana, at least 17 children younger than 18 died of COVID-19, according to Louisiana Department of Health data, including one child between the ages 5 and 11. More than 1,000 children in the state have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Since August, 25% of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana have been among children, according to the LDH database.
On Wednesday, following CDC’s recommendation, LDH alerted all vaccine providers for children in the state that they can begin administering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine immediately. “To minimize the transmission of the virus, we must maximize vaccinations — especially in our children who are more likely to be asymptomatic and unknowingly spread the virus to others,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Still, a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that just one-third of parents said they wanted to secure the vaccine for their children ages 5 to 11 as soon as possible. The remaining two-thirds said they prefer to wait and see how the vaccines work before scheduling their appointments, or they won’t get their children vaccinated at all.
“We have adults say the same things on vaccines that are out there now for almost a year, and the results have proven that the vaccines are effective and successful,” said Karen Wyble at the Domingue Center. “Fear is real, normal, and understandable for parents,” she added. “But I think that education and dialogue are the two best keys to convince a majority of parents to make the right choice.”
For moms like Stacy Conrad, there was no room for doubts. “If you trust medical professionals, scientists, and medications enough to give them to your child, then trust those same professionals when they tell you that this vaccine is safe and effective,” she said. “There is a difference between research and an internet search.”