Cool off with cars
Slam’d & Cam’d, the largest all-indoor car show on the Gulf Coast and featuring 300 rides of all kinds, returns to the Raising Cane's River Center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Celebrity guests are TV host and author Courtney Hansen ("Overhaulin'"), and Joe and Amanda Martin ("Iron Resurrection"). Ticket info at ticketmaster.com.
Get to the Rowe
Celebrate the return of business as usual at Perkins Rowe with "Back to the Rowe" from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be live music, a makers market, food trucks, and some stores and restaurants will donate a portion of their sales from the day to St. Vincent de Paul. perkinsrowe.com/backtotherowe/
Share some laughs
The Family Dinner Improv Comedy Show offers live, interactive improv games on Friday at Manship Theatre's Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the rated R-ish show limited to 100 persons starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 at manshiptheatre.org.