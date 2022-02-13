The St. Thomas More Cougars girls soccer team defeated the Neville Tigers Saturday afternoon to advance to their sixth consecutive state championship appearance.
St.Thomas More won 8-0 Saturday in mercy-rule fashion.
The Lady Cougars dominated the game from start to finish, rarely allowing Neville across midfield. The Cougars hunted down any loose ball and tried to turn it into a scoring opportunity which they did perfectly.
As soon as St. Thomas More scored its eighth goal to end the game. the bench exploded in celebration,
“It is the standard that we have set for ourselves,” St. Thomas More girls soccer head coach Daniel Underwood said. “We have great leadership in this group that encourages and motivates and want to see each other succeed.”
St. Thomas More will look to capture its fifth straight state championship against Lakeshore at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Field.
“One thing we say every day is we are here to get better,” Underwood said. “We are here to push each other each and every day.”
St. Thomas More captains Raegan Latiolais and Hailey Gannon both said they were excited to see their hard work throughout the season had paid off.
“We’ll be down in a game and we always believe we’ll come back no matter what,” Gannon said. “Just have to keep pushing through, so having the hard work helps is a lot.”
Underwood credited his seniors on the team and team captains after the game for their sustained success.
“They are another part of the reason why we are in the position we are in with consecutive championships is the seniors,” Underwood said. “Not just the captains but the entire senior class we have does an excellent job of leading the underclassmen.”
Latiolais said as a leader she has to make sure everyone on the team is on the same page and doing the little things right to be successful.
“You just have to keep your head in the game,” Latiolais said. “We have to work for each other instead of ourselves and play as a team.”
Underwood said the seniors not only want each other and the underclass men to succeed on the field but off the field as well.
St. Thomas More’s success in soccer is well documented as they are playing for their sixth straight state championship - lost in state finals in 2017 - and ninth overall. Underwood thinks the success in recent past years has made them successful every year.
“We are one of the few teams that gets to practice against the defending state champions every day,” Underwood said. “So we challenge them to beat the state champions every day.”