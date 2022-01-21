Workers toil away at framing a construction project for the RNDC Motor City Apartments, under way at 2040 Gayosa Street near Scenic Highway and North St., Tuesday, January 18, 2022. According to the website of general contractor Milton J. Womack, the project will encapsulate some of the heritage of Baton Rouge by utilizing the existing Motor City Exchange building as the clubhouse. The Womack website lists Holden Chenevert Architects as the project architect. The planned facility will include a pool and covered parking for lower level units, which includes 110 multifamily units and an overall-square-footage of 113,607 square feet.