Looking up: Hot air balloons take over Gonzales festival Advocate staff report Sep 26, 2018 - 3:00 pm

Visitors at the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday ride tethered balloons and carnival rides. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL

A Yoda-shaped balloon illuminates Friday night at the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL

Hot air balloons glow together during the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Fest on Friday in Gonzales. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL

Flames inflate a hot air balloon on Friday night during the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival in Gonzales. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL

Festivalgoers wait under the flame of a hot air balloon during the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Fest in Gonzales. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL

A hot air balloon carrying festivalgoers comes down for a landing during the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival held in Gonzales on Friday night. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL

Hot air balloons fill the sky on Friday night at the Hot Air Ascension Balloon Festival in Gonzales. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL

The Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival took over the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Friday and Saturday with towering balloon, rides, music and food.