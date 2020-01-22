Passenger traffic at the Lafayette Regional Airport set a records in 2019, officials announced this morning.

Total passenger count was 530,501, which topped the previous mark in 2014 of 501,101, airport commission chairman Paul Segura said. Traffic declined in 2015-17 as the regional economy struggled with the oil and gas industry, according to airport data, but it posted gains in 2018 and 2019.

Airport data also showed the highest amount of arriving and departing passengers for the month of December last month with 21,858 enplanements and 21,343 deplanements. It was the first time since 2014 that both categories topped the 20,000 mark in December.

Second TSA security checkpoint may be installed next month A second TSA security checkpoint may be installed at Lafayette Regional Airport by the end of February, director Steve Picou said. The equipment is owned by the TSA, he said, but airport officials have to make changes to the area for it to be installed.

Load factors were high for all three carriers. Leading the way was Delta Airlines/Atlanta with 86.7% of seats filled, followed by United Airlines/Houston with 73.6% and American Eagle/Dallas at 70.2%.

“2019 was an incredible year, boosted by the addition of Frontier Airlines and their seasonal flights,” Segura said. “We’re grateful to the travelers of Acadiana who flew Lafayette this past year. Without their support, a record-setting year would not have been possible.

"As a commission and staff, we look for ways to improve the travel experience from LFT in any way we can and will continue to do so. Hopefully, we will see another great year in 2020 as we move closer to the opening of the New LFT Terminal.”

Cargo numbers for 2019 were up with 8,157,365 pounds loaded on planes and 19,444,023 loaded off, also a record for the airport.