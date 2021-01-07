In the years since the historic floods of 2016, residents of East Baton Rouge clamoring for solutions to the parish's drainage woes have been told time and time again that significant changes would have to wait until the city first completed its Stormwater Master Plan.
That long-awaited document — described as the Bible for future flood mitigation projects — is now nearing the end of its data-collection phase, and the parish's drainage director Fred Raiford said discussions of potential ordinance changes could come as soon as April.
Meanwhile, the Army Corps of Engineers say they're on track to begin clearing and snagging portions of Jones Creek, Ward Creek and Bayou Fountain as part of $255 million in channel improvement projects as early as the second quarter of this year.
The developments are sure to come as a welcome relief for parish residents who have seen their streets turn into mini-rivers whenever there's a hard rain — and who have seen serious flash flooding in worse weather.
For much of the last year, HNTB, the engineering firm hired by the city-parish in 2017 to develop the master plan, has been on the ground collecting data to underpin the hydraulic models that it'll use to determine the extents and causes of flooding — with an eye towards identifying which areas are most at-risk.
That data collection effort is now 95% complete, Raiford said, noting that more than 300 miles of channels and riverbeds have been surveyed and over 60,000 drainage structures, ranging from manholes to catch basins, have been pinpointed.
Starting in either April or May, Raiford said the city-parish will turn its attention toward crafting revisions to the parish's development and drainage-related ordinances — but he said he first wants to see what the data shows.
“I don’t want to make recommendations without first having the technical data,” Raiford said, adding that he plans to work alongside representatives from the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations, the Baton Rouge Growth Coalition and the Home Builders Association in crafting revisions that can get wide buy-in from the public.
Ultimately, any revisions will need the approval of the Metro Council, and Raiford emphasized that the public will be engaged throughout the process. He said his boss, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, is adamant that the process doesn't take place "behind closed doors."
The changes are likely to have a wide-ranging impact on the parish's development. Raiford said there may be some areas where they recommend ceasing new construction altogether. He was quick to say, however, that he supports "reasonable, continual growth."
Once the data is fully collected, engineers will also have the tools to simulate storm events and analyze the infrastructure projects that will have the greatest impact on reducing flood risk. Those projects could range from smaller improvements, like replacing a culvert — the channel that allows water to flow under a road — to larger, regional projects, like digging a retention pond.
The effort will culminate with the publication of a 20-year capital improvement plan that will prioritize the list of projects, alongside a funding and financing plan. The masterplan was originally scheduled for completion in 2021, but after experiencing delays in securing federal funding, officials now expect it to wrap up in June 2022.
The $15 million study is funded through $11.25 million from FEMA and $3.75 million from the state's Office of Community Development.
HNTB plans to ramp up its public engagement once it starts releasing recommendations, and plans on holding public meetings focused on the needs of residents living in a dozen watersheds across the parish.
The Army Corps of Engineers, meanwhile, expects to begin clearing and snagging approximately 11 miles of Lower Jones Creek, Lower Ward Creek and Lower Bayou Fountain by the second quarter of this year.
A second group of contracts is expected to go out to bid next year that includes a combination of clearing and snagging and channel enlargement to approximately 13 miles of Beaver Bayou and Lower Blackwater Bayou as well as placing concrete rip-rap — an erosion control effort — to 4 miles of Middle Jones Creek.
A final group of contracts is anticipated for 2023 and includes 21 miles of additional clearing and snagging to upstream reaches of the Upper Blackwater Bayou Tributary and Jones Creek Tributaries.