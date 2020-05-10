Man killed, two children injured in New Iberia shooting Saturday night
A man died Saturday night as a result of a shooting on Silver Street in New Iberia, police told KATC-TV.
Police were called to the 400 block of Silver Street at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a spokesman said. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Two children who live near where the shooting took place were also injured by stray bullets that went into their home, a police spokesperson said.
Family members took the children to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The children are 6 and 13, family members told the TV station, and both have since been released from the hospital.
New Iberia Police continue to investigate the shooting.
Eunice police probe second shooting in a week at same townhouse
Eunice Police late Saturday responded to the second shooting-related call with a week at the same house on Townhome Drive.
Police said Dustin "Goldmouth" Johnson was arrested the previous weekend for his May 3 shooting spree at the house. No one was injured in that incident.
Around 11 p.m. Saturday, police were again investigating a shooting at the same house.
"This house has been the target of shootings going back to last year, the subject of a search warrant resulting in arrests and the scene of various other activities," Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.
This shooting, however, was different: Victims were injured.
Family members took Damarquis Robinson, 27, of Townhome Drive to a hospital for treatment to his injuries following the shooting.
A second suspect and victim, Brandon Ndubueze, 21 of Anne Street in Eunice was located by officers a couple of hours into the investigation. He had been injured with a gunshot wound, hiding in a wooded area a short distance from the scene.
Robinson remained hospitalized Sunday morning. Ndubueze was released from the hospital and was being held in the Eunice City Jail.