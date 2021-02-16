In response to the coronavirus pandemic continued presence, LSU’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education has developed “The Biological Incidents Awareness: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) AWR-324” course to provide emergency management and response professionals with the necessary knowledge to better prevent, plan, prepare and respond to the pandemic.
The course prepares participants to better understand COVID-19, to know how to protect themselves during the pandemic, and to identify outside factors, including information control and public messaging, which will require their attention. The course provides a brief overview of the novel coronavirus, including specific information about symptoms, transmission, personal protective measures and scene control.
It is taught by a team of medical or public health personnel and emergency responders. Additional topics include disease types and outbreak history, prevention and universal precaution, self-decontamination and containment.
Through this course and other training material developed by LSU NCBRT/ACE, emergency preparedness agencies, law enforcement and medical personnel are utilizing LSU NCBRT/ACE information in a variety of ways in response to COVID-19.
Jennifer Chatfield has been an instructor with LSU NCBRT/ACE for more than 10 years. She is a veterinarian who is board certified in zoo and wildlife medicine, as well as preventive medicine covering infectious disease and public administration in disaster preparedness and response. Chatfield said during her time teaching the course, she has seen the impact it has made on participants.
“What is encouraging is the interest level of the participants,” Chatfield said. “The responder community is a mixed group of public health officials, firefighters, law enforcement, etc., and for some of them, it’s the first time they are hearing about what to do about COVID response. They are thankful that we are giving them all of this information about the virus and the disease. They feel like they have a good understanding of this virus and its transmission.”
Since September, LSU NCBRT/ACE has delivered 40 classes training more than 1,500 participants. To meet the scheduling needs and the demand for the class, LSU NCBRT/ACE delivers this virtual, live instructor-led training via Zoom. State, local, tribal and territorial agencies and departments are able to host their own classes via Zoom to receive training for their personnel. LSU NCBRT/ACE also schedules and hosts several national enrollment classes for emergency responder students nationwide to register and attend independently.
The national enrollment classes are being offered up to three times weekly, making this vital training more accessible than ever. LSU NCBRT/ACE instructor Alyssa Van Story, a certified emergency manager, or CEM, said accessibility is key to helping participants gain valuable information about biological incidents.
“This course gives a very good explanation of what this pandemic is and people really need that right now,” Van Story said. “They need to know the simple concepts because there is so much misinformation out there which creates a lot of anxiety. They learn how much damage misinformation can do. So, we are able to teach them about what this is, what the mask does for you, etc. It’s unbelievably beneficial.”
Organizations across the country have reported positive feedback from the hosting agencies and participants. They agree the information has not only been valuable, but expertly introduced as well.
“The presentation was so professional,” said Ramon Terrazas, of the New Mexico State Police. “It covered all the information in a meaningful way. The instructors were knowledgeable and very professional. The support staff was very helpful in scheduling and they did a tremendous job. We’ve had such a good experience with NCBRT; we haven’t looked anywhere else for our trainings.”
There are six other LSU NCBRT/ACE courses available via Zoom. In addition to those courses, the group has developed COVID-19-related videos, podcasts, webinars, and job aides that offer valuable information and materials for combating the current pandemic.
To learn about the LSU NCBRT/ACE virtual trainings, videos and podcasts that are available, visit www.ncbrt.lsu.edu.