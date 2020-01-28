GIRLS
Breaux Bridge 41, Beau Chene 24
Washington-Marion 40, North Vermilion 31
LaGrange 50, Rayne 12
Abbeville 56, David Thibodaux 21
Ville Platte 65, Church Point 43
Kaplan 37, Crowley 34
Highland Baptist 48, Hanson 24
North Central 81, St. Edmund 30
Teurlings 44, Westgate 36
WESTGATE (36) Janyna Dayne 3, Tavianna Alexander 3, Keyonna Armelin 2, Janiya Lee 1, Shakiya Lumpkin 6, Ahmanyon Turner 14, Johneisha Johnson 7. Totals: 12 (3) 3-8.
TEURLINGS CATHOLIC (44) Megan Enderlin 14, Maylayne Doucet 6, Leigh Labrie, 6, Haleigh Thomas 8, Kaitlyn Kimbler 2, Lauren Delhomme 8. Totals: 17 10-15.
Westgate 11 8 11 6 - 36
Teurlings 11 9 12 12 - 44
3-pointers - Westgate: Dayne 1, Lumpkin 2. Total Fouls: Westgate 16, Teurlings 10.
St. Thomas More 67, Northside 18
ST. THOMAS MORE (67) Izzy Carter 6, Angelle Doucet 5, Claire Haden 29, Caroline McDaniel 1, Sophie Perkins 5, Madison Prejean 12, Olivia Guidry 5, Annelise Davis 2, Lilly Roger 2. Totals: 7 (16) 5-7.
NORTHSIDE (18) Cierra Cormier 1, Shanell Celestine 4, Makyra Thibodeaux 2, Alaysha Veal 6, Danasia Narcisse 2, Makenzie Bruno 2. Totals: 5 (0) 7-19.
St. Thomas More 35 17 8 7 - 67
Northside 3 4 10 1 - 18
3-pointers - St. Thomas More: Carter 2, Doucet 1, Haden 9, Prejean 3, Guidry 1. Total Fouls: St. Thomas More 17, Northside 6 .
Records: St. Thomas More 16-7, 3-1. Next: St. Thomas More host Carencro Friday
Lake Arthur 75, Notre Dame 19
NOTRE DAME (19) M. Chiasson 6, A. Hundley 6, M. Schmid 2, K. Broussard 3. Totals: 6 (1) 3-6.
LAKE ARTHUR (75) B. Dabovel 6, H. Broussard 7, M. Lacomb 4, V. Sketoe 10, D. Brister 26, D. Broussard 9, K. Hornsby 13. Total: 21 (10) 3-3.
Notre Dame 3 7 4 5 - 19
Lake Arthur 24 22 24 5 - 75
3-pointers - Notre Dame: Chiasson 1; Lake Arthur: Dabovel 2, H. Broussard 1, Sketoe 2, Brister 1, D. Broussard 1, K. Hornsby 3. Total Fouls: Notre Dame 8, Lake Arthur 10.
BOYS
Episcopal of Acadiana 50, Midland 49
Washington-Marion 87, North Vermilion 63
St. Martinville 98, Erath 29
Northwest 60, Mamou 29
West St. Mary 37, Ascension Episcopal 29
Lafayette Christian 64, Port Barre 43
Jeanerette 48, Loreauville 43
North Central 79, St. Edmund 39
Breaux Bridge 53, Beau Chene 51
Teurlings 52, Eunice 39
EUNICE (39) Joseph Anderson 8, Dedric Vigers 7, Terrance Shilow 7, Fred Guillory 8, Shaun Hudson 8, Clement Joseph 1. Totals: 14 11-23.
TEURLINGS CATHOLIC (52) Caleb Thomas 5, Jacob Broussard 4, Dylan Guidry 7, Colin Sinitiere 4, Julien Guy 9, Noah Fontenot 8, Matthew Marceaux 3. Totals: 21 (1) 7-17.
Eunice 9 10 7 13 - 39
Teurlings 11 14 10 17 - 52
3-pointers - Teurlings: Guy 1. Total Fouls: Eunice 19, Teurlings 16.
St. Thomas More 61, Northside 47
ST. THOMAS MORE (61) Carter Domingue 26, Jack Bach 8, Braylen Logan 7, Reece Melancon 7, Jaden Shelvin 4, Bryce Bouillon 4, Christian Trahan 3, Tobin Thevenot 2. Totals: 22 (2) 11-19.
NORTHSIDE (47) Dea’Zoreyon Siner 18, Demarea Dubea 15, Johntrell Thomas 6, Javein Moore 3, James McGee 3, Tyler Harris 2. Totals: 13 (6) 3-7.
St. Thomas More 4 15 22 20 - 61
Northside 8 6 14 19 - 47
3-pointers - St. Thomas More: Domingue 1, Trahan 1; Northside: Siner 4, Moore 1, McGee 1. Total Fouls: St. Thomas More 10, Northside 18 .
Records: St. Thomas More 22-5.
Crowley 60, Kaplan 27
CROWLEY (60) Bryan Montgomery 5, Kyris Savoy 5, Noah Hayes 2, Braeden Board 15, Jaylon Wiltz 13, Ronderick Nelson 2, Marquarius Thorne 15, Haylen Mouton 3.
KAPLAN (27) Noah Brown 4, Daniel Poole 8, Trent Dupuis 11, Tre’Mikal Plowden 4.
Crowley 13 11 16 20 - 60
Kaplan 7 8 9 3 - 27
3-pointers - Crowley: Savoy 1, Board 1, Mouton 1; Kaplan: Dupuis 1. Total Fouls: Crowley 14, Kaplan 16.
Lake Arthur 61, Notre Dame 43
NOTRE DAME (43) Tylan Turner 8, Chris Schmid 4, Zach Lamm 8, Nick Swacker 11, Matt Bernard 6, Teddy Menard 4.
LAKE ARTHUR (61) Daylon Charles 27, Bryce Robinson 7, Jude Martin 5, Tristen Doucet 6, Kenyon Boese 3, Torrell Levias 11.
Notre Dame 11 11 9 12 - 43
Lake Arthur 12 12 24 13 - 61
3-pointers - Notre Dame: Turner 1, Lamm 2, Swacker 1, Bernard 2; Lake Arthur: Charles 1, Robinson 1, Doucet 2, Martin 1, Boese 1. Total Fouls: Notre Dame 14, Lake Arthur 15.
Episcopal of Acadiana 50, Midland 49
MIDLAND (49) G. Boudreaux 6, K. Credeur 17, J. Mouton 2, T. Sonnier 4, DJ McZeal 18, D. Berry 2. Totals: 11 (7) 6-10.
EPISCOPAL OF ACADIANA (50) Peyton Bourgeois 6, Henry Shuffler 19, Cameron Lee 2, Ethan Harson 3, Alex Koval 3, Oliver Nickel 11, Luke Legoullon 6. Totals: 12 (4) 14-16.
Midland 15 12 11 11 - 49
Episcopal of Acadiana 12 15 10 13 - 50
3-pointers - Midland: Credeur 3, McZeal 4; Episcopal of Acadiana: Bourgeois 1, Harson 1, Nickel 2. Total Fouls: Midland 14, Episcopal of Acadiana 10 .
Breaux Bridge 53, Beau Chene 51
BEAU CHENE (51) De’Marcus Eaglin 9, Jhykai Sharp 2, Derondrake Arvie 16, Titus Thomas 20, Deron Manuel 4.
BREAUX BRIDGE (53) Deandre Hypolite 21, Trevonte Sylvester 15, Dalton Alexander 10, Kavion Martin 2, Kyser Patt 5. Totals: 17 (2) 13-20.
Beau Chene 7 16 9 19 - 51
Breaux Bridge 11 12 14 16 - 53
3-pointers - Beau Chene: Eaglin 1, Thomas 1; Breaux Bridge: Alexander 2. Total Fouls: Beau Chene 19, Breaux Bridge 15. Records: Breaux Bridge 15-7.