"Newsies," the story of the plight of paperboys in New York City at the turn of the 20th century, will be the final production of Tulane Summer Lyric's "transformative" season.
Artistic director Michael McKelvey notes the show fits with the season's trio of musicals as the young newspaper delivers strike for concessions from the publishers.
"It is about the struggle of these newsboys and their triumph over societal conventions," McKelvey said.
Casting a show that needs a complement of dancers was no small task. "We had to find 20 young dancers who could all sing," he said. "That was the big challenge." The newsies range in age from 14 to 30.
Filled with music by Disney favorite and Oscar winner Alan Menken, the book for the show was written by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. The focus of the show is the young newspaper boys' struggle with Joseph Pulitzer over increasing the cost of the newspapers. Strikes, romance and Teddy Roosevelt populate the story.
Diane Lala choreographed and directed the show with Alex Stone, John Fitzpatrick and Marcus McClain making their debuts on the Dixon Hall stage in the leading roles. Veterans Meredith Owens, Bob Pavlovich and Jessica Mixon also appear.
Though filled with singing and dancing, the message of the show was the main attraction for McKelvey.
"I always try to pick a show that has a good book to it," he said. "I need a good story — that's me as a director."
The show culminates a season that included "My Fair Lady" and the much-acclaimed production of "Ragtime."
"Newsies" runs Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Dixon Hall on Tulane's campus, 6823 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans.
Discounts are available for families and youth at the Saturday matinee. The box office is (504) 865-5269 or summerlyric.tulane.edu.