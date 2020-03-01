Six people escaped a burning north Baton Rouge home that caught fire early Sunday morning because of mattresses stacked too closely to a lamp, officials said.

Baton Rouge firefighters responded around 5:30 a.m. to the home in the 5900 block of Robertson Avenue, department spokesman Curt Monte said.

All six residents inside were able to get out, but one was hospitalized after suffering non-life threatening injuries during the escape, he said.

Fire crews noted heavy smoke and flames coming from the house when they arrived. The blaze destroyed about 80% of the home by the time fire crews extinguished it.

Officials said several new mattresses stacked too closely to a lamp likely started the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents.

Man killed in house fire in 6200 block of Flag Street; unattended cooking to blame A man was killed in a house fire in Baton Rouge early Sunday that started in the home's kitchen, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Fire crews also responded to an earlier house fire that killed a 51-year-old man around midnight Sunday in the 6200 block of Flag Street.

The State Fire Marshal's office said unattended cooking in the kitchen likely caused the blaze.

Officials said a woman in her 30s safely escaped the home.