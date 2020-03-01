Baton Rouge fire department BRFD

Advocate file photo

Six people escaped a burning north Baton Rouge home that caught fire early Sunday morning because of mattresses stacked too closely to a lamp, officials said. 

Baton Rouge firefighters responded around 5:30 a.m. to the home in the 5900 block of Robertson Avenue, department spokesman Curt Monte said.

All six residents inside were able to get out, but one was hospitalized after suffering non-life threatening injuries during the escape, he said.

Fire crews noted heavy smoke and flames coming from the house when they arrived. The blaze destroyed about 80% of the home by the time fire crews extinguished it.

Officials said several new mattresses stacked too closely to a lamp likely started the fire. 

The American Red Cross is helping the residents.

Fire crews also responded to an earlier house fire that killed a 51-year-old man around midnight Sunday in the 6200 block of Flag Street.

The State Fire Marshal's office said unattended cooking in the kitchen likely caused the blaze.

Officials said a woman in her 30s safely escaped the home.

