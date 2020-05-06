Fat Boy's Pizza, a restaurant based in Metairie, is planning to bring its signature 30-inch pizzas to a second location near Tiger Stadium in August.
The pizza parlor is set to open near Nicholson Gateway, across from Tiger Stadium, at 3624 Nicholson Drive. Medical personnel got a preview of the restaurant's fare in April when it fed the COVID-19 units at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
Aside from its signature pies, the menu also includes wings, mozzarella "logs" and jumbo pretzels.
For more information, visit eatfatboyspizza.com or facebook.com/pg/eatfatboyspizza.