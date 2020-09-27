Nickerson House, nearby house sold
The owner of Mouton Plantation and other investors bought the old John Nickerson House and a nearby building for just under $1 million, records show.
Sterling Hospitality LLC bought the building at 310 N. Sterling St., which includes a 4,500-square-foot, two-story main structure and a 2,000-square-foot carriage house, along with a 2,800-square-foot building at 235 Moss St.
The group bought the two buildings from Chris and Chelsey Sharplin for $850,000 and the Moss Street building from Lowry Properties for $84,000, records show.
Ravi Daggula, who bought Mouton Plantation in 2017, will convert the Nickerson House into an event center. Built in 1893, the building will require only some exterior work since the Sharplins maintained the interior of the building, he said.
Renovations should be complete by the end of November, Daggula said.
Order issued to St. Martin agency
The state department of insurance issued cease and desist orders to two agents in Breaux Bridge for allegedly misappropriating premium funds.
The office issued orders to Tasey Ann Tolliver-Alexander and her husband, Vincent Alexander, with Vincent Alexander Insurance Agency, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced.
Tolliver-Alexander, who had an expired license, allegedly never forwarded payment from an incident in 2019, which led to a policy being canceled, Donelon said. Alexander was also ordered to cease and desist and issued a summary suspension and revocation of his producer’s license for failure to adequately supervise.
“Victims of agents who collect premiums for insurance coverage are placed at a huge risk for drastic financial losses when they think they have insurance in place for their protection, but do not,” Donelon said. “Consumer protection being our first responsibility, actions like those of these agents will not be tolerated.”
The order comes after the office issued a similar order to a Lafayette insurance agent. That agent said he will appeal.
Acadian Ambulance names president
Justin Back has been named president of Acadian Ambulance Service, effective Nov. 1, Acadian Companies CEO and Chairman Richard Zuschlag announced.
Back, who joined Acadiana when he was named vice president in 2013, replaces Jerry Romero, who will retire at the end of the year after 44 years of service. Back had leadership roles in several areas, including fleet maintenance, regional operations and integrations.
Back joins Acadian Total Security President Blane Comeaux and Safety Management Systems President Scott Domingue in leading the operating divisions of Acadian Companies.
“I commend the committee for their diligence and tireless effort in this process,” Zuschlag said. “I am pleased to accept their recommendation and to appoint Justin as president of Acadian Ambulance Service. Justin’s extensive and varied leadership experience at Acadian, as well as in the Australian military and in the private sector, will serve him well as president.”
A native of Perth, Australia, Back served in the Australian Army for eight years, retiring as a captain. He earned the Australian Army’s Distinguished Service Medal while serving with U.S. and other coalition forces on multiple operations in the Middle East, Central Asia and Pacific. He earned a Master’s of Business Administration from LSU.
LAGCOE future to be announced in Nov.
The future of the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition may be announced later this year as the agency continues its months of research and strategy meetings, officials said.
Interim director Corinne Sprague said Tuesday next year's LAGCOE, which remains scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2021, in New Orleans, remains uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic and changes in the oil and gas industry. The agency is contracted to hold the 2021 event, but registration has been delayed.
Transform LAGCOE, which will build on the industry’s successes but study new possibilities, is nearing its target date of November for completion. Strategic events company Maritz Global Events, chosen by the agency for the project, has engaged more than 3,500 oil and gas and trade show industry stakeholders through surveys and interviews.
“It’s no secret that the events industry is having to regroup to a degree we’ve never seen before,” Sprague said. “Our team is lucky in that 2020 was already a nonshow year for us. So we had something that most other large-scale events didn’t — time and space to restrategize our direction for 2021.”
The event was held in Lafayette from the 1950s until announcing its plans to move to New Orleans in 2018 for its 2019 event. Last year it held its first meeting there in an attempt to serve event sponsors and those flying in to attend the event.
LAGCOE enjoyed large attendance at its 2013 and 2015 biennial three-day events at the Cajundome in Lafayette, drawing over 15,000 for each event. But attendance plunged to some 10,000 in 2017, as oil prices sank in 2015 and have undermined the industry since.
The event moved to New Orleans after sponsors said they were not seeing specific customers they needed to make their attendance worth their time. At the 2019 event, LAGCOE charged admission to the show, and the paid attendance, more than 4,000, generated the funds the organization needed to make ends meet. The agency deemed the show a financial success.
“The Maritz team has done an outstanding job in guiding us through this process, leaving no stone unturned in their extensive research work,” board Chairman Gary Landry said. “I think I speak on behalf of the entire board of directors in saying that we’re very confident in Maritz’s and our team’s ability to round out this process and execute an event that makes sense under the current circumstances of our industry and the world.”
Red River Bank office set for River Ranch
Red River Bank will open its first office in Acadiana in River Ranch with a combined loan production office and deposit production office at 91 Settlers Trace, Suite 4, of Building 4.
The Alexandria-based bank announced in July it would open a Lafayette office as part of its strategic plan to move into the major metro areas of Louisiana. It also has offices in Lake Charles, Shreveport, Baton Rouge and Covington.
The bank now has nearly $2.4 billion in assets and had 25 locations with 334 employees as of June 30, FDIC records show, after opening a full-service branch in Sulphur.
“We’re excited about our entry into the Acadiana market and being able to better serve our many local customers that we’ve partnered with over the past 21 years,” President and CEO Blake Chatelain said.
Jet Coffee to open Broussard location
Jet Coffee, which opened last summer in a new shopping center in southwest Lafayette, will open a second location in Broussard at 109 St. Nazaire Road.
Owned by John and Stephanie Tommasini, the coffee shop has had success with the first location in the 1,800-square-foot space at 101 Camino Real Road and developed a base of loyal customers. Now they will expand into another 1,800-square-foot location that was once previously a CC’s Coffee House.
“We want to bring joy and happiness to every customer we meet,” said John Tommasini, an Oregon native and former infielder for the Oregon State baseball team. “Our motto 'Dream On' is a reflection that anything is possible no matter what challenge comes our way. With crazy good drinks, friendly smiles and exceptional service, you’ll leave our shop feeling inspired to take the day on.”
The site will feature a drive-thru, and work will begin soon on the building. It will also feature similar items as the current location, including the popular “Jet Squad” drinks, along with classic coffees, frosts, smoothies, energy drinks, lemonades, matcha green teas and pastries.
State agency certifies Carencro industrial site
A 38.45-acre site in Carencro gained certification through the Louisiana Economic Development office’s Certified Sites program as property ready for industrial development.
The property, located in Cenac Park on Rue Des Etoiles, is the 17th site in Acadiana to become certified and the third in Lafayette Parish, One Acadiana officials announced. The certification helps agencies connect companies who are interested in locating in Louisiana find potential sites, which leads to job growth and investment in the region.
“1A is proud to work with our partners on the local, regional, and state level to certify sites in Acadiana,” One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman said. “With this announcement, over 2,000 acres of land are certified in our nine parishes, providing a strong portfolio of shovel-ready sites to market to expanding businesses.”
One Acadiana worked with LEDA, the city of Carencro and SLEMCO on the certification. One Acadiana's Site Development program is designed to increase the region's portfolio of marketable, development-ready sites by certifying land within Acadiana's nine parishes.
“We’re grateful to all the parties involved in the certification of Cenac Park here in Carencro,” Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux said. “We look forward to continued partnership with our local and regional economic developers to market Carencro and south Louisiana to the world.”