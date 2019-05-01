The Spring Angola Rodeo at the Louisiana State Penitentiary was Saturday and Sunday.
Events include inmates competing in the Bust Out, where all six chutes open simultaneously, releasing six angry bulls, with temporarily attached inmate cowboys. The last man to remain on the bull wins the event.
Bareback riding, a wild horse race, bull-dogging, the chariot race and wild cow milking are favorites.
The rodeo ends with bull riding, convict poker and the guts and glory event, in which a poker chip is tied to the meanest Brahman bull available and the object of the event is for the inmate cowboy to get close enough to the bull to snatch the chip.
The rodeo also features an arts and crafts show.
The rodeo returns in October.