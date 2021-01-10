Old PAM Hospital sold for $4.2 million
A Baton Rouge-based health care company has bought the old Post Acute Medical Hospital complex on Energy Parkway for $4.2 million, records show.
Sage Rehab Hospital and its parent company, The Carpenter Health Network, bought the 53,184-square-foot complex that sits on 7.4 acres at 204 Energy Parkway last month from Vibra Hospital of Lafayette, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The 48-bed hospital will offer inpatient rehabilitation, skilled nursing and long-term acute, company officials announced. It will also offer outpatient services, including day neuro program and outpatient rehab.
It could be open by the end of February.
“We saw this as an opportunity to expand our Sage service line to the Lafayette area,” said Karen Crayton, vice president of rehabilitative operations and restorative services for The Carpenter Health Network. “In keeping with our mission, our goal is to joyfully provide optimal patient care seamlessly across service lines to ensure spiritual, emotional and physical healing wherever possible. Expanding Sage to Lafayette is a big step in that direction.”
The Carpenter Health Network owns and operates St. Joseph Hospice, The Carpenter House, STAT Home Health, AIM Palliative Home Health, Homedica, Sage Specialty Hospitals, Sage Rehab Hospital-Baton Rouge, Sage Rehabilitation & Outpatient Services-Baton Rouge, Sage Wound Care, Companion Home Services and three nursing homes. It employs over 2,000 in six states in the Gulf South.
Two Wendy's locations in Lafayette close
Another restaurant chain has reduced its numbers in Lafayette.
Wendy's locations at 241 Donlon Ave. and 3300 Johnston St. are now closed. The Donlon Avenue location is along the Evangeline Thruway and next door to a former Taco Bell location, which closed last year.
Efforts to reach official with Thomasville, Georgia-based Wen-Star of Louisiana, which operates the two locations, were unsuccessful.
The closures come after the company received between $863,570 in federal PPP loans in April, records show.
LHC Group finalizes acquisitions in Oklahoma, Arizona
Lafayette-based LHC Group has finalized its acquisition agreements with agencies in Arizona and Oklahoma, company officials announced Tuesday.
The company finalizes its deal to acquire Grace Hospice of Tulsa, Oklahoma, East Valley Hospice and East Valley Palliative Care of Mesa, Arizona, after deals with both were first announced in November.
LHC Group expects revenue from the Oklahoma purchase to be $12.1 million a year and from the Arizona deal, which aligns with its co-location growth strategy to provide multiple in-home health care services to underserved markets, to be $4.8 million.
The deals add to the company’s existing hospice footprint of more than 110 locations nationwide.
Louisiana ranked 44th in growth, U-Haul report shows
Louisiana ranked sixth-lowest last year in growth according to U-Haul data released Monday.
The company ranked the Bayou State among the lowest among states based on U-Haul trucks entering and leaving the state and down four spots from 2019. It placed above Oregon, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and California as the states with the lowest growth states.
Tennessee, Texas and Florida were the top three for growth, data showed. Florida was No. 1 in 2020 after Texas held the spot from 2016 to 2019.
People coming to Louisiana in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 19% while departures increased by 20% from 2019. Arrivals accounted for 49.6% of all one-way U-Haul traffic during 2020 to make it the No. 44 state for netting DIY movers, sliding four spots from its No. 40 ranking the previous year.
Covington led the way among Louisiana cities with the biggest net gain, data shows. Others were Denham Springs, Thibodaux, Slidell, Hammond, Mandeville, Gonzales, West Monroe and Lafayette.
Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck-sharing transactions that occur annually.