GONZALES — In addition to selecting winning animals, judges also honored individual contestants for their showmanship skills at the 85th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Junior, intermediate and senior champion showmanship awards were presented to exhibitors in each of the 10 animal categories; dairy cattle, beef cattle, miniature beef cattle, swine, exhibition poultry, broiler poultry, sheep, breeding dairy goats, breeding meat goats and market goats. Awards were presented in the junior 9- to 11-year-old, intermediate 12- to 14-year-old and senior 15-year-olds and up divisions.
Senior champion showmen receive $250 awards, and intermediate and junior champions receive $125 awards.
“Showmanship not only generates enthusiasm in the show ring but teaches many valuable lessons used in day-to-day life,” said Dwayne Nunez, LSU AgCenter livestock show manager. “These lessons include responsibility, work ethic, determination to reach a goal, winning graciously and accepting setbacks with dignity.”
Area award winners in each category include:
Exhibition Poultry: intermediate, Jaxon Forrest, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Breeding (Dairy) Goats: junior, Kaden Tucker, Livingston Parish 4-H; and intermediate, Emily Tucker, Livingston Parish 4-H
Breeding (Meat) Goats: junior, Jermaine Pitts, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H; intermediate, Mollie Bailey, Livingston Parish 4-H; senior, Reily Mitchell, Livingston Parish 4-H
Dairy: junior, Wyatt Null, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H; and senior, Greer Gardner, East Feliciana Parish 4-H.